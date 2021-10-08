Mesa County Valley School District 51 School Board candidate Will Jones says the gentleman's club where he works is a lawful business and his employment there should not be an issue for voters.
Jones, who is running for school board District D seat, said he has worked security for Fantasy, 2258 Colex Dr., for six years, moving from part time to full time during the COVID-19 pandemic when another job was eliminated.
His employment at Fantasy has been discussed online and included in letters to The Daily Sentinel, and Jones said there's no need for rumors, because he does in fact work there.
Jones is also Executive Director of the Grand Valley Youth Football League and an assistant football coach for Central High School. He said he keeps the job at Fantasy separate from his football coaching duties, and the kids he coaches don't know about his employment at the club.
"If there's any rule against it, I wish somebody would have told me," Jones said, noting Fantasy is a legal business.
Jones, who has been endorsed by the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Republican Party, said as a security officer he has a good relationship with Grand Junction Police, and he's just trying to put food on his family's table with a good job.
"I'm not doing anything I'm not supposed to be doing," Jones said.