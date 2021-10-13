Occupation: Realtor at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, LLC
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
Loss of learning from 2020/2021 and the steady decline in the performance of our students here in Mesa County over the last several years.
Is there a recent school board decision you've disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
The BOE limiting public comment is a mistake. They limited it without offering to hold town hall meetings or any other venue for parents and the community to feel heard. I sit on the GJ City Planning Commission. We have unlimited public comment in our public meetings. We have a timer and a system that allows each person their 3 minutes of public comment. We do not limit comments to only 60 minutes.
What lessons did you learn from the district's experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
We learned that we can stay open, and that meant a lot to our community, students, and teachers. As we now have to learn to live with COVID-19 it's important we find a balance that works to keep kids in school, and not be too much of a distraction from learning.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
D51 needs to let voters know they have a plan, short-term and long-term. To not have a plan B if GJHS bond does not go through does not instill confidence in the community. Additionally, we need to make sure the community knows we have a maintenance plan for future projects. We cannot demolish every building, we have to start planning for remodels and upgrades to buildings. We must be a good fiduciary of the taxpayer's money.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko's retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I do not know Dr. Hill well enough to know if he's the right fit or not. What I do know is the BOE needs to be very clear in the goals and expectations of any superintendent moving forward.