Occupation: Owner/Director The Salon Professional Academy
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
After working with D51 graduates for the past 15 years, I am very concerned with the quality of foundational education our students received from D51. This education is imperative for successful continuation of their education, entering the workforce and responsible adult life.
Is there a recent school board decision you've disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
Recently the board limited the amount of time parents had to make public comment. The parents time was shorted, they voiced their unhappiness, the board moved online and left the building. Watching online I was shocked with the response from the board. Simply upholding the agreement would have negated the situation. I would uphold agreements and add extra time to hear all parents when necessary.
What lessons did you learn from the district's experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
Keeping kids in school is incredibly important. Our students were back for in person learning sooner than many districts. Moving forward with safety first, we must always do everything we can to keep students in school for in person learning.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
Prove themselves trustworthy with the GJHS project. Coming in under budget and making smart changes that lessen the cost will show the community that we are paying attention. The board then must devise a solid maintenance plan for all existing facilities to prepare for our future needs.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko's retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
The new board will set forth the goals, vision and expectations for the superintendent. As the sole employee of the Board, Dr. Hill must be willing to carryout that out into the district. Dr. Hill seems to be dug into our community and his future position as superintendent.