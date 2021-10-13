Occupation: Owner/Partner - Vice President of Sales - Aspen National Collection
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
Student preparedness for post graduation. There's a variety of pre-college options in place, including the IB program and CMU's early course offerings. There's a lack of trade options for the non-college bound student, which limits his or her's ability to experience pre-graduation trade or career experience.
Is there a recent school board decision you've disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
Public comment policy. I would have made public comments the last part of the school board meeting thus allowing business to take place first, having all in the audience but updated, then end with unlimited 3 minute public comment.
What lessons did you learn from the district's experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
I learned that masking led to our school district remaining open, for a school district this size it was historic. We can use last year’s statistical data to assist in determining this year’s direction.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
Make use of this year’s “blue print" of transparency, funding directives and public input for future funding upgrades.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko's retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
Yes I'm confident in the decision, also Dr. Hill is currently working under Dr. Sirko and this will enhance his understanding of the needs and wants of the district after Dr. Sirko's retirement.