Occupation: Chief Deputy District Attorney, Specialty- Crimes Against Children and Juvenile Court (District Attorney's Office, Mesa County)
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
I raised kids in D51 schools and encounter children with varying needs. All children deserve a safe/welcoming environment with educational paths for success to the workforce or higher education. My involvement in child focused community organizations demonstrates my passion to serve the greater good, not to advance personal agendas.
Is there a recent school board decision you've disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
People are passionate about current issues. The D51 Board mistakenly cut public comments short recently and should have corrected the mistake to reduce discord. The Board subsequently set up additional public meetings to meet with the public outside of public meetings (October 23/November 13).
What lessons did you learn from the district's experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
During a time of uncertainty, fear and worry for the well-being of students and staff, D51 teachers demonstrated incredible effort for face-to-face learning, alternatives were provided for others, and reasonable protocols were established for safety. That creativity and ability to pivot is important to carry forward.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
District 51 needs to demonstrate transparency, accountability and safety to garner voter support. Sharing and highlighting examples of successes and challenges in our schools is important. This would help instill faith in the community that our students will graduate with readiness for the workforce, military or higher education.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko's retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I am confident that Dr. Hill is highly qualified to lead D51, smart, energetic, knowledgeable about our district, integrated into our community, and committed to living in Mesa County. We look forward to a smooth transition where the reins for leading D51 are given to Dr. Hill in 2022.