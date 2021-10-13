Occupation: Youth football director/security officer
What public education issue motivated you to run for school board, and how is that issue affecting children in the district?
I want to get our parents involved with our district, I want to get the political things out of our schools, I want to increase our mental awareness of our children. Create a safe place for our children to learn.
Is there a recent school board decision you've disagreed with and, what would you have done instead?
The decision to withhold parent comments or shut them out. I would give them their time. Hear them out.
What lessons did you learn from the district's experience with COVID-19 and, if so, how can those lessons be applied moving forward?
We need to listen to our parents. We need to come to common ground to keep our teachers and students safe.
With respect to future bond issues, how should the district best appeal to voters for funding upgrades to aging schools?
We need to do as we say and research, come in under budget. Earn the trust of our parents back, make sure we have a maintenance plan, investigate the cost effectiveness of whether to repair or replace.
The current board has already extended an offer to Dr. Brian Hill to take over as superintendent upon Dr. Sirko's retirement. Are you confident in that decision and in the direction of the district administration going forward?
I respect the decision of the current board and I hope that Dr .Hill has the same goals and beliefs of the board going forward.