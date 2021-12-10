Overall, the seven candidates for the three school board seats on the ballot in November raised $155,366.68 and spent $117,754.04, far eclipsing previous school board election tallies.
Now, the candidates have to decide what to do with the money that’s left.
Candidates can terminate their candidacies or roll the funds over for another election cycle, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Unexpended funds can be used to reimburse the candidates for reasonable and necessary expenses like child care related to the candidate’s campaign activities, donated to charitable organizations, returned to contributors or contributed to a political party.
If a candidate is elected or re-elected and doesn’t roll the funds over, the funds can be used for voter registration, political issue education, scholarships, defraying expenses for mailings or similar constituent communications and expenses directly related to official duties.
According to the final round of financial reports, which go through Nov. 30, Nick Allan, who lost out on a spot in the district D race, reported total contributions of $21,666.33, expenditures of $21,258.50 and funds on hand of $407.83.
David Combs, who lost out on a seat in district E, reported $20,726 in contributions, $13,891 in expenditures and $7,834.10 in funds on hand.
Combs said he intends to donate the leftover campaign funds to local nonprofits, which include the Food Bank of the Rockies, Mutual Aid Partners, The House, The Joseph Center, SPUNK and Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
Combs’ financial report included a $500 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies, $1,000 to The Joseph Center, $500 to Mutual Aid Partners, $500 to SPUNK, $500 to Karis/The House and $2,557 in campaign expense reimbursements.
Austin Dewitt, who ran for a seat in district D, terminated his candidacy with no funds on hand, having raised $519.24 and spent $551.49.
Andrea Haitz, who won a seat in district C, led all candidates with $37,280.99 raised and $35,820.17 spent. Her campaign reported an ending fund balance of $2,460.82.
Haitz said she intends to leave the account open in case she decides to run again in four years. Otherwise, Haitz said, she would give the money back to a large donor or a nonprofit.
Each of the three candidates running in a conservative bloc, Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema, reported about $2,470 from a group called Constitution Freedom of Blue Law or, in Haitz’s case, Constitution Freedom of Law.
Jones reported raising $18,880.98 and spending $2,856.77, and funds on hand of $16,024.21.
Jones, who won a seat in district D, said there are still bills coming in that his campaign has to pay, but he’s still evaluating his options for after those are paid, which include donating to a nonprofit and rolling the funds over.
Lema, who raised $24,476.99 and spent $17,574.99, reported an ending fund balance of $10,902.
Trish Mahre, who lost a seat in district C, reported raising $25,816.22 and spending $25,800.22, with ending funds on hand of $15.93.
The effort to pass the Grand Jucntion High School bond also generated a lot of money, with the bond committee raising $177,498.92 and spending $173,865.62 total.