In the eyes of the Board of Education, fall is going as well as it could have for School District 51.
Each of the five members acknowledged transparency concerns and issues with online learning, but they pointed to the district’s ability to adapt as a mark of success thus far.
“There have been hiccups, but they have been addressed and kids are in school,” said board member Doug Levinson. “We had no idea how this year would go; we’ve never started school in a global pandemic. So we’ve done well, all things considered.”
The transparency concern surfaced when R-5 High School was temporarily closed Sept. 22 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Only parents at the school were notified, and the only notification to the rest of the community was a message taped to the school’s front door.
District 51 amended its communication process after the incident.
Under the new policy, if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus, every parent at that school will be notified of the case.
On top of that, Superintendent Diana Sirko said that she will pen weekly letters to the District 51 community with updates about COVID-19 news. That step has been commended by all members of the board.
“My honest feeling is that no one was trying to hide anything. If there are people who are upset that they don’t have enough information, then maybe we need to go back and redo it,” said board member Amy Davis. “Transparency is defined by whether people who want the information feel like they have it.”
Levinson and board Vice President Paul Pitton agreed with Davis. Levinson added that those who should know about the information are people who are directly affected, like the rest of the district, not community members who are just curious.
That relates to how District 51 spokesperson Catherine Foster-Gruber described the policy on notification: If you need to be worried, you’ll know.
Issues with online learning have also been a point of contention for some parents.
The district’s online contractor was so overwhelmed by national demand that the start of District 51 online was pushed back from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.
Then, the district underestimated the number of students who would opt for virtual learning, which left them understaffed.
“We made plans early on for 1,000 students; we got around 3,000,” said Tom Parrish, president of the Board of Education. “We had to find a way to get ahold of the numbers, and we did. Things are running a lot more smoothly now.”
All of the board members commended the community for following safety protocols and the teachers for adapting to an ongoing situation.
The pandemic could, at any moment, force the district to shift online, but the board sees in-person learning so far as a success.
“Any time we have kids in school for a long time, it’s a win. If we had decided to not go back to school, I think that would have been a big mistake, actually,” Davis said. “It’s two months in school that we wouldn’t have had otherwise. I’m pleased.
“Am I cautiously optimistic? Yes. You hate to beat your chest because anything can happen. But even if we have to close school tomorrow, we would have had kids in school for two months.”