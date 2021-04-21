The District 51 Board of Education on Tuesday held off deciding on details for a bond measure that would fund a new Grand Junction High School.
The delay allows time for an engineer to analyze the gym walls at GJHS and decide if the building is salvageable or not, which could take three or four weeks. The results from that analysis are necessary to finalizing bond language and a cost estimate.
“If we want to make an informed decision as a board and to help save money for the community, then we need to do this,” said Tom Parrish, board president.
The work could begin as early as the middle of next week, but also needs to be meticulous. Removing the wrong brick, for example, could expose asbestos.
Phil Onofiro, chief financial officer of D51, said the analysis could cost about $25,000. After some debate, the board agreed to allow that to be funded from surplus money from a 2017 bond.
Retaining the current gym could save $4 million or over $6 million, depending on which option the board opts for. A concern of keeping the nearly 70-year-old gym building would mean more money funneled into repairs down the road.
“The forensics would inform us about safety but also the extent of safeguards and strategies that we need to put in place so we’re not going to be doing mitigation in four years,” said board member Amy Davis.
The board held a special meeting last week at GJHS where it learned that retaining the gym would require them to revise their application for the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Grant, through the Colorado Department of Education.
The district submitted its application for just under $10 million for a new GJHS building by the early February deadline. In it, the district said it would add a new gym. Revisions can be submitted after the deadline, but the BEST board convenes in about three weeks to review the applications.
If the district opts to keep the gym and wants the BEST grant, it would need to have the gym attached to the main building and show that the gym could last another 50 years.
“Worst-case scenario is that we go to the voters and don’t do this,” Parrish said. “Because what if in five years the wall caves in, and then it looks like we didn’t do our due diligence?”
District officials and board members did indicate how they’re leaning on the design options.
All indicated or outright said they prefer a three-story building, which reduces the footprint on campus and eases any future expansion. GJHS teachers in attendance praised that option, too, as did District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko.
“The advantage of option three is that you’re not building a whole new track, you’re just resurfacing it. It’s those kinds of things that will help us with the bond,” Sirko said.
The board is focused on giving voters the best bond it can after voters rejected a $179.5 million bond measure by 53%-47% two years ago. Opponents decried the bond for its price and for being soon after the 2017 bond.
The next board meeting is on May 4 at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School. It will also be live streamed on Vimeo. The next opportunity for audience comment will be May 25.