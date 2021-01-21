The School District 51 Board of Education met virtually Tuesday night to discuss its budget, next year’s calendar and attendance boundaries.
Melanie Trujillo, director of financial services, proposed an updated budget for the board to adopt and provided an update on the district’s financial situation.
“When you look at our second quarter financials, this is a good benchmark for us to look at our revenues and spending,” Trujillo said.
Through the first half of the school year, the district has received only 33.66% of its budgeted revenue according to data from Trujillo. That’s because of two reasons: District 51 receives the majority of property taxes in the third and fourth quarters, and student headcount is lower than expected.
That latter point was emphasized in Trujillo’s presentation. The district’s general fund was adjusted down $2.1 million because of low headcount.
District 51’s student count is down 4.4% this year, she said, which is higher than the state average of 3.3%.
Elementary schools were down 594 students from the 2019-20 school year, or about a 5.8% decrease. Middle schools saw 242 fewer students, about a 4.7% drop from last year. And high schools saw a decrease of 129 students, or about a 1.9% reduction.
“There are a lot of parents that opted to just keep their kindergartner home this year,” Trujillo said. “It’s a challenge to predict what that means for next year. If those students are going to come back to us as kindergartners or come back to us as first graders.”
However, the district was able to use COVID-19 relief grant funds to cover most of the cost of D51 Online, the distance tool for students who opted to attend class virtually amid the pandemic.
District 51 is also anticipating an increase in per student money based on a proposal recently submitted by the Governor’s Office and more COVID-19 relief. COVID funds are one-time payments, however.
“That gives us some leeway to get us through the rest of the year,” Trujillo said.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
The board adopted the 2021-22 school year calendar. The calendar chosen begins the first week of August, and ends in the third week of May. There were no major differences between this option and the other the board was shown.
A final vote on the ongoing boundary discussion was also postponed until the next meeting.
Part of the board’s reason to delay a decision is to have a more in depth discussion about who can finish out at their current school.
“We need to incorporate the grandfathering,” Board Member Dr. Amy Davis said. “It’s almost impossible to have a vote and not talk about the grandfathering piece.”
The next board meeting will be held virtually on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The public can watch live via the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Facebook page. The next opportunity for audience comments will be at the Feb. 16 meeting.