School District 51 and the Board of Education had an in-depth discussion Tuesday about the impact COVID-19 could have on students in a virtual meeting.
Specifically, there was heightened focus on contingency plans in case more schools need to move online. Board members and district officials emphasized the need for staying in-person for the sake of child development but acknowledged that the decision to stay in-person or go remote is a difficult one to make.
“We’ve all had plenty of emails from very concerned and worried teachers. They’re worried about their health and fatigue,” board member Amy Davis said. “That has to be balanced with the concern for the vulnerable students of our community. Moving remote carries the risk of our Title I kids not being educated.”
As the number of cases in the community has increased — 1,178 news cases in the previous two weeks — so has District 51’s.
Yet, in-person learning isn’t a large factor in the spread of COVID-19. District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko noted there’s only been one instance of student-to-student transmission in the district. It’s largely been community exposure and staff transmission that has led to active outbreaks at five District 51 schools, she said.
That supports the case for keeping students in school but it’s not that simple, Sirko said.
One major issue the district faces is a concerning shortage of substitute teachers. The pool of available substitutes was down by 200 people at the start of the school year out of COVID-19 concerns, Sirko said. That stretches many teachers thin when one of them either tests positive or has to quarantine. In their absence, instructional coaches and mentor teachers have had to fill in when subs are not available. Because that pool is so shallow, a school is more likely to shift online if enough teachers have to quarantine.
A solution to that issue, many board members noted, would be following Colorado Mesa University’s system of mass testing through three different methods: wastewater testing, Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) testing and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing.
During the audience comment section, Amy Lentz, a mother, business owner and CMU Board of Trustee, endorsed that method.
“I would like to push the conversation forward that mass, widespread testing in the schools is something that we should push for,” Lentz said. “It’s something that we have to do in order to keep students face to face.”
The key difference between CMU and District 51 , however, is that the former is dealing with legal adults who can consent for themselves and the latter doesn’t. Although Sirko did mention that Central High School is using wastewater testing.
“We cannot mass test as easily as CMU because that would require parent permission,” Sirko said.
Tom Parrish, president of the board, floated the idea of doing a hybrid model for older students — some students are online, some are watching class offline — to keep younger students in-person.
Sirko ultimately reiterated the district is prepared for such a move, and that the students will be too because of the 1:1 student to Chromebook ratio that was recently achieved.
The board also acknowledged the possibility of a shift to online learning but stressed that other options need to be explored to keep students in school.
“Going to remote isn’t just about the equipment, it’s not just about the computer,” Davis said. “It is about the teacher’s ability to be effective with that, but it is also about the person on the receiving end of that education.”