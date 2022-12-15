At the start of December, Mesa County Valley School District 51, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County announced that they’d reached a tentative agreement regarding the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool after a lengthy impasse over its management and future.
However, with the details of that agreement not being made public yet, some members of the Grand Valley community are still pressing public entities, culminating in the formation of the Save the Pool Organizing Committee.
Members of the new Save the Pool Organizing Committee addressed the D51 Board of Education during its business meeting at R-5 High School on Tuesday night — a meeting that ended with the board members entering an executive session to privately discuss the purchase acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of any real, personal or other property interests regarding the Orchard Mesa Pool.
“When the closure of the pool was in question in 2019, the public had the opportunity to have conversations in forums between the city, county and school district,” said committee member Carissa Fisher, who emphasized that all members of the committee are doing so in a personal capacity not on behalf of any groups or entities. “We’ve been discouraged thus far that meetings like this have not been available to the public as of yet. We believe this pool is vital for the health and wellness of our community. We deserve an opportunity to ask questions and advocate for the pool that we love.”
Fisher asked that the school board, as well as the city and county, reinstate the once-active pool board — a small group of school district, city and county representatives who oversaw the pool’s affairs — and include a community member in the new pool board as a fourth member to provide “valuable community perspective.”
“While it’s clear to us that the school district’s held up their end in the bargain in regards to the pool, we’re here to plead you to take interest in this community resource,” Fisher said.
“The pool was built with the intention of giving this community a year-round opportunity for kids to learn how to swim where they could recreate safely out of the river to prevent kids from drowning. Please remember that.... As elected officials, this city entrusts everyone — you guys included — to make decisions in our best interests, and allowing this vital resource to be taken away from one of the lowest-income communities in town behind closed doors is not in our best interest.”
Other committee members, such as recent District 51 graduates Peyton Sanders and Noah Bradshaw, also vouched for the pool. Bradshaw, who swam with the D51 Griffins in high school, said that the Grand Junction High School girls swim team practices at the Fruita Community Center’s pool because El Pomar Natatorium at Colorado Mesa University is at capacity in the colder months. Bradshaw believes that all District 51 swimming programs would benefit from the Orchard Mesa Pool remaining open.
Not all speakers were in support of investing money into salvaging the pool.
Caryn Romeo served as an environmental health specialist with Mesa County Public Health from 1990-2007. In her role, Romeo was the county’s expert on pools, was involved in updating statewide regulations for swimming pools and was a certified swimming pool operator and instructor.
Before an agreement was reached between the three parties that manage the pool, the city had been seeking to fund $2.4 million in deferred maintenance of the pool among the three entities while finding additional improvements on its own and taking over the facility. The county pledged $800,000 to fund the maintenance costs and relinquish any Orchard Mesa Pool obligations in the future, but the school board said the district couldn’t justify spending that much on the facility.
Romeo said that the more fiscally responsible move for the board would be to pledge funds to a new swimming pool facility that’s up to date rather than paying for all the work that a renovation of the Orchard Mesa Pool would require.
“I inspected that pool for a lot of years,” Romeo said. “It was outdated and the infrastructure is really not what is needed unless they’ve really renovated since I retired, which is possible, but I believe that most of the renovations have been mostly to the natatorium, making the hot tub bigger and adding some other things.
“The circulation is very, very important in a pool, and without jackhammering up all the decking and starting all over again to replace piping and add size and numbers of inlets, you can’t really just put a bigger pump on or any of those things... My experience in inspecting the Orchard Mesa Pool was that, many times, the sanitation level was not up to par and it had dead spots that really were not.”