The District 51 Board of Education held its first meeting of 2021 virtually on Tuesday to discuss the new semester, which began Wednesday, and how operations look for the final months of the school year.
“We’re returning K-12 face to face. So, we’re pretty excited about that,” Superintendent Diana Sirko said in her COVID-19 update. “We’re hoping that with vaccines on the horizon that, in a few months, we’ll have fewer and fewer people sick and contracting the virus.”
District 51 schools went remote in November because of mass quarantines. All schools but high schools and Fruita 8/9 finished the fall semester in-person.
The quarantines strained teachers filling in for colleagues and left classrooms half-full. Students going back and forth between online and in-person learning further added to the confusion. But the hope is that will be a thing of the past.
For one, Sirko told the board that there are about 1,000 students in D51 Online. That figure was around 3,000 in September and overwhelmed teachers, though that number fell to around its current state as the semester went on.
The COVID-19 vaccine could also alleviate that stress. Teachers were moved up on the vaccine priority list in Colorado. The more teachers receive the vaccine, the less-prevalent the virus will be in schools, officials say.
Another factor at play is a change in how long someone needs to be quarantined.
“The quarantine window has been moved from 14 days to 10 days. So anybody placed in quarantine can return on the 11th day as long as they don’t have symptoms,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill said. “People can also wait to get tested after day six. And if their test is negative, they can return on day eight.”
The district also revealed the future of its COVID-19 testing sites.
Fruita Monument High School and Grand Mesa Middle School opened as sites in December and will now stay open until the end of March, Hill said. The sites are open from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
The sites are in the parking lots and Hill said that both are out of the way from regular school traffic.
“Results are coming back in a day and a half to two days and they’re open to the public,” Hill said.
The next school board meeting will be on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. It will be virtual, but the public can view it via the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Facebook page.