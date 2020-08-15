With schools reopening on Monday, District 51 leaders on Friday met with the Board of Education and district staff to review safety protocols and answer lingering questions about bringing students back to class.
The common theme for questions and concern from the teachers in attendance was preparedness and communication between D51 and schools. Nonetheless, all schools will open Monday as planned.
“I think that the purpose of this was to go through all of the aspects of our plan and make sure that it was spelled out and articulated exactly why we believe we can open school,” said Diana Sirko, District 51 superintendent.
The meeting wasn’t announced until Thursday afternoon. Board members decided to organize the public meeting so that they could have any lingering questions answered.
One common concern was school preparedness and communication.
The teachers in attendance left the meeting at 12:30 p.m. because their lunch hour was ending. They said the meeting was held during the work day, and Coady Shawcroft, a teacher at Grand Junction High School, said it was another example of teachers being left in the dust.
“This is something that affects us and we can’t be here,” Shawcroft said. “There’s been a lack of teacher voices in the decision-making process and walking out is symbolic of that. We couldn’t even attend this meeting for more than 30 minutes.”
The teachers left when the board was pressing the district about the amount of cleaning equipment available to schools.
Shipments of cleaning wipes, for example, didn’t come in until Friday.
Sirko said the delay was likely because of Interstate 70 being closed because of the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Springs.
The late arrival still didn’t calm anxieties of educators like Shawcroft, and one board member said a teacher texted him, saying that most teachers don’t have the time to clean between classes.
“If we’re going to open Monday, we have to have all of our ducks in a row,” Shawcroft said. “Am I personally ready? No. But I’ll be there Monday. I have to be there for the kids.”
District officials also said they are short about half of the necessary health assistants needed to help monitor symptoms in students and clean the school.
Until those gaps are filled, the district will employ the help of registered nurses and fourth-year nursing students from Colorado Mesa University after Labor Day.
The board had no issues with the plan strong enough to delay school.
Charles Pope, environmental health and safety manager for the district, assured the school board that they’re doing everything they can, but there will be cracks in the plan given the situation and anxiety it causes.
“I came here from the U.S. Department of Energy. On 9/11, I saw the second plane hit the building while we were debating whether or not to evacuate our building,” Pope said. “I’ve been in the environmental health and emergency preparedness business for over 30 years and I can tell you that this is the most challenging thing of my career. There is no playbook we go to.”