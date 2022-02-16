In what’s become a trend for the School District 51 Board of Education, hundreds of parents and community members packed Tuesday’s meeting, which had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate the public interest.
The meeting, which extended beyond The Daily Sentinel’s press deadline, featured a host of audience comments. Further coverage of the comments and ensuing business meeting will appear in Thursday’s paper.
In anticipation of the larger crowd — especially after the demonstrations on display at its past two meetings — the school board moved its meeting from the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School to the south ballroom at the Colorado Mesa University Center earlier in the day.
That anticipation proved to be correct. More than 250 people were on hand for the evening’s proceedings.
Many in attendance, including most of the speakers, were among those protesting what they saw as a lack of transparency from the school board as it held executive sessions to examine the contracts of Superintendent Diana Sirko, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent-in-waiting Brian Hill, Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos, and the owner’s representative of the new Grand Junction High School project, Dynamic Program Management.
The district and board maintained that despite the timing of the contract examinations — coinciding with districts around the state having their leadership courses altered by recently elected school board majorities — these executive sessions were not being held with any intent to terminate anyone’s employment.
Sirko stated in her weekly superintendent’s update early Friday that she anticipates serving the remainder of her term before retiring in June, relinquishing the position to Hill.
In total, 29 people were signed up to express their thoughts to the board. A common theme among speakers was the desire for the board to move forward in a unified and transparent manner following its actions to remove mask mandates from schools and the executive sessions for reviewing contracts.
Earlier in the night, Board President Andrea Haitz and Board Member Doug Levinson both helped clarify Dynamic Program Management’s role in the new Grand Junction High School project, explaining the role of an owner’s representative.
“When you go to build a project such as a school, it’s obviously a multi-million dollar project, and the owner in this situation is, obviously, the district…. What the district does is you hire an owner’s rep that is a representative of the owner to make sure that are in communication with architects, the builders, and that they are representing what the owner wants, which is obviously coming in under budget and in less time,” Haitz said.
“That is (Dynamic Program Management’s) job: to take what this executive committee — which Director Lema, Director Jones and Director Levinson sit on — does for the interest of stakeholders to be able to relay to them what we’d like to do, along with our administration and staff.”
“They represent us and make sure the project is not only under budget and on-time, but that it’s the building we desire to have for our community and for our students.” Levinson added.
“They have the technical knowledge of things that we don’t as school district folks, so we went into contract with them last spring and it was a thorough process of vetting other vendors. We felt that we’ve secured a top-tier owner’s rep that’s going to make sure we get the building we all desire,” Levinson said.