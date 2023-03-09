Construction on the new Grand Junction High School is now approximately 30% complete, according to a report given at Tuesday’s Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education meeting. Space was planned in the design of the new school for a possible MarillacHealth clinic but with Tuesday night’s vote to reject adding the clinic to the school, that planned space will now be designated for other purposes.
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is holding a special meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. at R-5 High School to further discuss — and potentially take action on — school closures and consolidations.
The board is weighing the potential closure of East Middle School, whether to move forward with Orchard Avenue and Lincoln Orchard Mesa as the district’s elementary consolidation candidates or form a committee to further evaluate options, and how to handle potential grade reconfiguration for Fruita schools.
fruita grade system
Shannon Bingham, the district’s demographer and the president of Western Demographics, Inc., presented a slideshow to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting delving into the potential impacts of reconfiguring Fruita’s grade system to match the rest of the district’s.
“I went out to the three schools in Fruita and asked them relatively difficult questions regarding the feasibility of grade reconfiguration,” Bingham said. “These slides represent the results of our conversations with the administrations of three buildings — Fruita Middle School, Fruita 8/9 and Fruita Monument High School — along with some of the details associated with what would be necessary to achieve reconfiguration.”
Bingham identified Fruita Middle School as being one of the schools in the valley most impacted by decreased enrollment, having lost its academic intervention program, anticipating the loss of at least four additional teachers as well as probationary staff, anticipating the need for teachers to teach multiple content areas, and anticipating the need for teachers to teach multiple grade levels.
If Fruita schools reconfigure to the rest of the district’s model, Bingham believes it would remediate all of those concerns, establish a robust exploratory program and music program, and allow students to learn in a better facility.
Fruita 8/9 School has seen limited impacts from decreased enrollment and wouldn’t experience many significant changes — good or bad — from Fruita schools moving to a sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade model for middle school students, according to Bingham’s presentation.
Should the reconfiguration take place, Bingham provided two scenarios for Fruita Monument High School.
In the first scenario, the district would move either Wingate Elementary School or Appleton Elementary School from Fruita’s enrollment area to Grand Junction High School’s, giving Fruita a maximum additional enrollment of 225 for the near future, and with Fruita serving as the highest attended school in Mesa County, issues from that could be remediated by an efficient master schedule as the school moves to a “collegiate” teaching model — a model in which teachers wouldn’t have their home rooms but instead move between rooms to teach different classes throughout the day.
In this scenario, 13 existing teachers would be displaced from their home rooms and moved to a room rotation model, and nine new teachers would also work in that model, giving the school 22 educators.
In the second scenario, the district would reconfigure Fruita’s grade system without moving Wingate or Appleton out of the school’s enrollment area. If the district were to go this route, the district would seek to pass a bond funding the addition of eight to 10 classrooms at the high school as well as projects to address hallway functionality, south-end security and other facility needs.
Bingham noted that the initial years of a phase-out of Wingate or another school area would be difficult for Fruita Monument High School in the initial years of the change because of the influx of students and the shift to the collegiate teaching model.
gjhs building update
Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the new Grand Junction High School project, gave the board an update on the school’s construction.
Through the end of January, $132.6 million of the $144.5 million budget has been committed and $31 million has been expended, with $20.4 million expended locally.
Construction is roughly 30% complete.
Among recently completed tasks are completing a furniture design package and securing a contract with an abatement contractor for work this summer.
Work on structural steel, concrete slab on metal decking, roofing, concrete masonry walls, interior and exterior wall framing, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing rough-ins are ongoing.
Kaneda said that the project will soon look to procure a furniture vendor to begin moving some school materials and furniture into the building. There will also be a topping-out ceremony soon where students will sign the final steel beam to be placed on the new school’s foundation, although a date for this ceremony has not been determined.