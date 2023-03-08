The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is holding a special meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. at R-5 High School to further discuss — and potentially take action on — school closures and consolidations.

The board is weighing the potential closure of East Middle School, whether to move forward with Orchard Avenue and Lincoln Orchard Mesa as the district's elementary consolidation candidates or form a committee to further evaluate options, and how to handle potential grade reconfiguration for Fruita schools.

