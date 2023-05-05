School board members won't be at the teacher's union negotiating table

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has officially entered into negotiations with Mesa Valley Education Association on a new agreement.
According to a news release from D51, negotiations, which started Thursday, will follow the “usual procedure as in previous years” with one main difference — school board members will not be present during the negotiation meetings.
That decision has one interested party extremely concerned.
Former MVEA representative and D51 teacher Darren Cook said he has a number of problems with the decision by D51.
“With this decision, the board gives up understanding the nuances of all decision making,” said Cook, who was part of the MVEA negotiating team for 17 years. “It’s usually a kind of training session for the board of education.”
According to the news release, the board will act as “a decision-making body, rather than a negotiating one.”
The board will maintain its decision-making power while still guiding and directing its representatives in the negotiation process based on shared values and goals, the release continued.
The D51 negotiating team will consist of members of the Leadership Team, Superintendent Brian Hill, and legal counsel for D51.
“The board doesn’t have knowledge of what it’s like to be a teacher, what a teacher needs to be successful, what a principal needs to be successful, they don’t have any of that knowledge,” Cook said.
In past years, Cook said the 50-60 hours of negotiations was “instrumental in the board understanding the impacts of the decisions that they are going to make.”
He added that turning over negotiations to a pair of attorneys and others, with no board of education members at the table is “bewildering.”
“The teachers are actually the ones who do the work of the district, every other position in the district is to support teachers carrying out that mission,” he said. “This is basically turning your back on the knowledge and the decision making that would come from that.”
Reached Thursday evening, School Board President Andrea Haitz said she would have a statement later today about the negotiation process.
MVEA representatives were not available to comment on this story.
Cook, who retired from teaching in 2021, would be the candidate that opposes Haitz if a recall effort is successful.