The District 51 Board of Education is trying to present a reasonable cost without cutting corners for their next pitch to build a new Grand Junction High School.
The potential bond measure was discussed in depth at Tuesday’s board meeting. A community advisory committee suggested retaining the existing gym and similar facilities to save $11 million. The hope is that lowering the cost could sway voters.
That didn’t resonate with everyone.
“How long is this going to last if we’re reusing the old building?” said board member Paul Pitton. “Is it more important to save money and squeeze this thing to the bottom dollar to where it’s not costing anybody anything, or take care of the kids?”
The existing high school, at 1400 N. Fifth St., dates to the 1950s. Though it has seen updates in the decades since, it carries a poor reputation among alumni and the community.
One outside agency told board member Doug Levinson that in order to create a stable foundation for any building on campus, pylons 60- to 80-feet deep would need to surround the building. Those would anchor slabs of shale underneath the structures.
“They had no idea what the cost would be and neither do I, but I can’t imagine it would be cheap. And if you don’t do that, you’re going to have problems in the future,” Levinson said.
Levinson added that other experts are firm in saying that the current buildings are not worth keeping.
“There is example after example of shoddy workmanship when that thing was built in the ‘50s,” Levinson said. “The same contractor built Aurora Central High School, and that building had similar deficiencies. But ours are exacerbated by our poor soil conditions.”
The board said it would relay these reports to the committee tasked with exploring the future of the building. That committee consists of outgoing-Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Grand Junction High Principal Meghan Roenicke.
The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 20 at R-5 High School. There will be an opportunity for public comments. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Vimeo.