The District 51 Board of Education is inching closer to finalizing a bond measure for a new Grand Junction High School building.
Four of the board members met virtually on Friday to gauge interest on the final asking price and whether to retain the existing gym building for community use. Board member Paul Pitton was absent.
“We want to make clear to the community that we’re being fiscally responsible here,” board member Trish Mahre said.
No decisions were made, and a final vote will be held at a special in-person meeting on Tuesday.
The price tag has been a back- and forth-affair between the school board and an advisory committee consisting of community leaders, such as GJHS alumni Sarah Shrader, owner and co-founder of Bonsai Design Sarah Shrader and former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster.
The consensus seemed that the board wants the price to stay at about $115 million to replace the nearly 70-year-old building. The average tax on a household of $300,000 will likely come in under $5 a month.
“I’m worried that we’re cutting our budget really tight and leaving no room for error,” Mahre said.
Board President Tom Parrish agreed and said it would be detrimental to the GJHS community to go much lower.
“We’ve cut it a lot as is. If we go any lower, we’d have to start cutting programs at the school,” Parrish said. “I’m not in favor of that.”
The $115 million includes about $1.5 million for retaining the existing gym building, which itself the board discussed keeping and building around to save money before analysis found it wasn’t fit.
Make no mistake: if the bond passes, GJHS will be getting a new gymnasium and smaller auxiliary gym. The question at hand is to retain the current building for community use. In theory, it could be used for middle school basketball and volleyball in the winter, something that board members discussed with Paul Cain, athletic director for School District 51.
Mahre also floated the possibility that it could be utilized for community theater productions, music performances and other uses.
“We’re investing $1.5 million now, but we’re adding real estate and could gain about $6 million down the road. So we’re talking about a capital gain, now,” said board member Dr. Amy Davis. “And not only that, but we can work with the community and have some political gain, as well.”
The catch is that this is all theoretical. The idea didn’t come to board members until recently, so they didn’t have time to gauge public interest.
“I worry that we’re going to invest into this building and then not have it in use,” said board member Doug Levinson.
The board also discussed what should happen if the project comes in under budget. The ballot writers will craft two options for the board to vote on at Tuesday’s meeting, one that allows wiggle room to use extra money on other capital projects on the GJHS campus and another that requires the board to use excess money to go toward paying down the bonds.
The final topic discussed was the future of the arts building near athletic facilities, which board members said could be retained and used for athletic storage.
A final decision on ballot language will be made at a special meeting on Tuesday. It will be held at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School. It will also be livestreamed on Vimeo.