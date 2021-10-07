The Mesa County Valley School Board has narrowed its field of candidates for the vacant District B seat to four from the original 10 applicants.
The four finalist candidates are Daniel Worth, Garrett Carrica, Cindy Enos Martinez and Kari Sholtes.
Candidates were asked to submit a cover letter, resume and questionnaire, which included questions on the most important characteristics of effective school boards, how involved the board should be in the day to day running of the district, things the district does well, things the district needs to address, and best hopes for the future of the district.
Worth has been a teacher in District 51 since 1989, according to his resume, and has also served as Vice President of the Mesa Valley Education Association.
According to Worth, three priorities for the district to address are continuing to focus on student achievement, building community trust, and evaluating the allocation of resources.
Sholtes, an engineer, said the primary need in the district is to ensure adequate funding for the new Grand Junction High School facility and future projects.
Carrica currently works as a veterinarian and has teaching experience, according to his resume.
He said the district should focus on expanding alternative learning platforms, focus resources on reaching children outside the classroom and grow partnerships within the community.
Martinez, who works for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said the district needs to focus on employing and retaining well-qualified and diverse staff, focus on racial and educational equity and train staff to address the unique needs of the district.
The other applicants were Kevin LaDuke, Suzanne Kupelian, Cindy Ficklin, Jeremy Felt, Nola Daily and Stephen Anthony.
The seat is vacant following the resignation of Paul Pitton a few weeks ago.
Interviews will be held Oct. 12, with each candidate getting 45 minutes starting at 4 p.m.