Kari Sholtes, a Colorado Mesa University civil engineering instructor, has been chosen to fill the vacant seat on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education.
Sholtes, who was chosen at a board meeting Monday morning, is scheduled to be officially sworn in at the beginning of tonight’s board meeting.
In discussing its choice for the seat vacated by Paul Pitton, the board cited Sholtes’s problem-solving skills, community engagement and familiarity with budgets as the main reasons it selected her for the board.
“She really had a full toolbox of skills she can bring to the board,” board President Tom Parrish said.
Reached for comment Monday afternoon, Sholtes said she applied for the vacant seat because she’s a parent and wants to support the board and the district however possible, and serving on the board is the best way to do that.
Sholtes, who grew up in Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School, has a doctorate in environmental engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder, a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from CU Boulder.
Sholtes said she wants to improve the quality of education in District 51 for all learners.
“I just want to stay focused on students and education and positivity,” she said.