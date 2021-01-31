There’s a lot on the agenda for two District 51 Board of Education meetings this week, including a a special meeting regarding a future superintendent search.
At Monday’s special meeting, the board will receive legal advice to discuss “legal requirements of a search for a future superintendent,” according to the agenda. The 5:15 p.m. meeting is scheduled to be held in executive session. No other information was detailed.
On Tuesday, the board will pick up its ongoing discussion of school boundaries. Tuesday’s work session will center on changes to the attendance boundaries for a handful of schools to alleviate crowding.
Areas for Broadway Elementary, Scenic Elementary, and possibly part of Wingate Elementary could shift from Fruita Monument High School attendance areas to Grand Junction High School.
This will be to alleviate overcrowding at Fruita Monument. Also on the table is moving the areas between 26 and 27 Roads, and Interstate 70 and G Road from Pomona Elementary to Tope Elementary.
The third option being discussed would change a neighborhood north of Colorado Highway 340 West from a Wingate boundary into a Broadway boundary.
The fourth change includes many moving parts.
“The area bordered by Highway 6&50, 25 Road, and either G Road or I-70 may switch from Appleton Elementary, Fruita Middle School,” Superintendent Diana Sirko wrote in her weekly update. “[A]nd Fruita Monument High School zoning to Pomona Elementary, West Middle School, and Grand Junction High School boundaries.”
Tuesday’s virtual school board work session begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page. The next opportunity for public comments will be at the Feb. 16 meeting.