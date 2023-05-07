The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education unanimously agreed to change Appleton Elementary School’s boundary.
Members met via Zoom on Friday to discuss the implications of the change. Voting didn’t happen until after an hour and a half of discourse, as there was some friction among members.
Kari Sholtes vocalized her concern that the process hadn’t been thorough enough and that it was rushed.
“It’s been so little time,” Sholtes said. “I want to make sure we’ve been thinking about the long term and that we’ve really covered our bases here.”
Sholtes worried that the decision process to change the school’s boundary needed more time. Members Andrea Haitz and Will Jones disagreed.
“I feel frustrated,” Jones said. “We keep putting stuff off. We either need to do what we say we’re going to do or not, but we shouldn’t keep postponing decisions.”
Haitz added that she feels the board’s decisions are thought of as “taking too much time or not enough.”
For a moment, it seemed that the proposal to redistrict the area was going to be put off. Sholtes was adamant that the board hadn’t taken enough time for a thorough process, and at one point, Haitz even said that “I don’t feel like I can vote on anything today, I need more information.”
Ultimately, the board did vote, and unanimously decided to change school boundaries.
The idea behind the reconfiguration largely revolved around the need to take pressure off Appleton and reassign students in the area to attend Redlands Middle School, where the board said there is room for more students.
D51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia explained that the change would create an additional three bus routes, costing about $48,000 per year for three years.
Despite some apprehension from several board members, the change was approved.