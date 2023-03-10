Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

School board votes to close East Middle School, reconfigure Fruita's grade system

School board votes to close East Middle School, reconfigure Fruita's grade system

East Middle School in Grand Junction will close its doors for good once this semester ends.

The Mesa County Valley District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2 in a special meeting Thursday night at R-5 High School to close East Middle School. East Middle School's closure was among Western Demographics, Inc. President and D51 Demographer Shannon Bingham's suggestions for how the district can adjust to declining enrollment and not lose a substantial amount of state funding.

D51 School Board 030923

Like previous D511 School Board meetings, a number of residents came to listen to the board.
D51 School Board 030923

With residents looking on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 school board and officials discuss closing East Middle School at Thursday night’s board meeting.
Fruita 8/9 School

Scott Crabtree

The Fruita 8/9 School was part of a recent school district survey asking Fruita and Redlands residents if they would support reconfiguring Fruita’s school system or to keep it the way it is.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred