School board votes to close East Middle School, reconfigure Fruita's grade system

East Middle School in Grand Junction will close its doors for good once this semester ends.
The Mesa County Valley District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2 in a special meeting Thursday night at R-5 High School to close East Middle School. East Middle School's closure was among Western Demographics, Inc. President and D51 Demographer Shannon Bingham's suggestions for how the district can adjust to declining enrollment and not lose a substantial amount of state funding.
Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted to close the school. Board members Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes voted against the closure.
The vote followed debate between the board members about whether closing the school is the correct decision and whether now is the time for that decision to be made. Levinson and Sholtes began by saying the board should take more time and collect more data before making moves such as closing schools
“I definitely see there’s a need for us to do something at the middle school level to address the issues they’re having with their staffing and being able to deliver programming that our kids deserve," Levinson said. "I think if we vote to close East or West or whatever middle school at this point, we’re short-sighted in terms of really looking at all the perspectives, all the data and listening to all the voices that we can…. I don’t know that we’ve exhausted other possibilities too to get us to where we need to be. I don’t think we tried to find out what those may be.”
“I’ve been trying to contextualize how we’re moving about Shannon’s work," Sholtes added.
"I believe Shannon was hired to tell us what schools to cut, and Shannon did his job; he told us which schools to cut. But it’s our job as a district to figure out how to make that work for us in the way that builds our community even though we’re cutting," she added. "How do we build trust? How do we build resilience? How do we build a future that folks can look to and feel good about?”
Lema responded to Levinson's point about exhausting all possibilities and said she believes that's already happened within the school district, particularly at the middle school level.
“I would say after spending the last few months going over all this with (District 51 Superintendent Brian) Hill and his team and Shannon, I feel like we have exhausted (possibilities) and much of that was done before we even knew about it," Lema said.
"They’ve been cutting. Schools have been scaling back. They’re already stressed," she added. "We’ve heard from so many teachers and principals and staff in the last several weeks that they’re getting to the point where they can’t take it anymore. I think it’s irresponsible to wait until we’re in crisis mode, which appears to me to be coming quickly and isn’t far off in the future. I don’t believe, given the information that I’ve seen and heard, that this would’ve been brought to us to look at if all of those different ideas hadn’t been exhausted.”
Jones reiterated that nobody on the board "wants to see schools close", but he also said that the district has reached a point where action needs to be taken swiftly to avoid future consequences.
"Principals have called us and said, ‘Something has to happen,' " Jones said. "If we wait and this comes up next year and it’s 10 times worse, we’re cutting more jobs and letting more people go. That’s not fair to anybody. Everyone wants us to wait and take our time, and I understand that, but how much time do you think we need if it doesn’t work?”
Haitz said she went back over Bingham's past projections for the district and that she believes he has been correct the overwhelming majority of the time, adding that some of his missed predictions were a result of him being too conservative with his prognostications.
She also expressed concern that some on the board and within the district and community want to discount the work and expertise of people like Bingham and D51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo by suggesting that more data is needed or that their work produced incomplete results.
“There’s been a process, and there’s been a process by experts," Haitz said. "I agree that there’s probably people in our community who could give some other recommendations and shed some light on some other things, but I’m not going to discount what our staff in our district has done with all this work, and we’ve relied on what Shannon has done for over 18 years. We tasked Dr. Hill to find those leaders, he’s hired a good team, they’ve done a ton of good work. I sat down and chatted again with Melanie for over an hour the other day on the staffing model. Our staffing model, while things can be tweaked, will actually work better for our schools once we have more of our FTE in our buildings.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
If the district follows Bingham's recommendations on the next steps following East's closure, Bookcliff Middle School and West Middle School will receive the school's enrollment.
The school's Challenge Program — which "meets the full-time needs of gifted middle school students by pursuing high academic and ethical standards in a rigorous, creative environment" — will also be relocated to one of those schools.
After the vote, D51 Chief Academic Officer Jen Marsh and Director of Site Leadership Ari Goldberg explained the next steps for East Middle School. The two, as well as other district administration, will visit East Middle School today to meet with the school's staff.
Goldberg said these district leaders are treating this as a crisis response situation and that the district will have extra substitute teachers ready to teach should full-time teachers at East Middle School need to step away from their classes to try to find clarity about their teaching futures in the district.
FRUITA GRADE RECONFIGURATION
The board also held a vote to approve the district to move forward with a reconfiguration of Fruita's grade system to match the model that the rest of the district follows.
The resolution passed with a unanimous 5-0 vote.
With the resolution's passing, the district can now explore methods for adjusting Fruita's grade configuration to the District 51 standard. One option Bingham identified was for the district to move either Wingate Elementary School or Appleton Elementary School out of Fruita's enrollment area to Grand Junction's. The other option Bingham suggested was for the district to keep those schools in the Fruita enrollment area, have voters pass a bond, and use that bond money to expand Fruita Monument High School by eight to 10 classrooms and renovate areas of the building.
SUNSHINE LAW
District 51 did not publicly release the agenda for Thursday night's meeting until it posted the agenda on its website at 1:30 p.m. earlier in the day — only six hours before the meeting began.
The Colorado Open Meetings Law, part of the Colorado Sunshine Law, requires any state or local government body to discuss public business or take formal action in meetings that are open to the public.
Additionally, "full and timely" notice is required before meetings at which the adoption of any proposed policy, position, rule, regulation or formal action is to occur or is expected to occur — and, according to Colorado Revised Statute (C.R.S.) 24-6-402(2)(c)(l), local public bodies such as the District 51 Board of Education are deemed to be in compliance with the "full and timely" requirement if they post a notice in a formally designated public place or online at least 24 hours before the meeting.
If a local governing body posts an agenda for a meeting less than 24 hours before that meeting, it is considered a violation of the state's Open Meetings Law.