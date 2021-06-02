If voters approve, Grand Junction High School will be all new as the School District 51 Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to not pursue a plan that would have saved the existing gymnasium.
The Board met for a work session where they heard a presentation from a forensic engineer that looked into what it would take to make the building usable for the next 50 to 70 years. Knott Laboratories Principal Engineer Stanley Stoll led the study and said the costs of repairing the structure were significant.
Stoll told the Board that repairs would include 350 to 400 underpinnings to help secure the foundation, which has moved significantly since the structure was built in 1956. Those foundations are shallow and would need those underpinnings driven into the ground to help re-level the gym and prevent further movement, but he noted it would not prevent all further movement.
In addition to the extensive foundation repairs Stoll said several walls would need to be removed and replaced, while other walls could remain, but would need to be repaired. Many systems in the building would need to be replaced entirely like plumbing, electrical and HVAC.
A smaller attached gym built in 2006 remains in good shape, Stoll said with only minor repairs needed.
“The 1956 building we don’t think can continue to perform and would perform for 50 to 70 years without substantial repairs that may be cost prohibitive for the project,” Stoll said. “The 2006 gym is in good condition. It’s just a matter of if it functions with the new school as designed.”
With such extensive repairs necessary the contractors working with the District, FCI and Shaw Construction, estimated repairing the building versus building a new gym would at best save around $500,000, but could cost significantly more.
Board President Tom Parrish said the original estimate of around $4 million savings by retaining and repairing the existing gym did not hold up upon further investigation.
“You guys pulled together the quick design on that remodel and went to Shaw and FCI given the facts as we knew them at the time and that’s when you came in with that cost,” Parrish said. “Upon further investigation by Stan and the crew at Knott Laboratories, what we found is we had a lot more costs that we didn’t know about.”
Board member Trish Mahre said she was in favor of moving forward with all new construction based on the likelihood that retaining the gym would not save the district any money. The rest of the board agreed and voted unanimously to move forward with a plan for an all new Grand Junction High School.
While the Board did not choose to keep the old gym, Parrish said he was glad a community group had come together to push them to look into any possible cost savings.
“We’re here because of a community advisory group and I really want to thank them because they’ve pushed us to really look harder at an issue to really go down a road and say is this really cost effective and to really dig further for the facts to help us with that decision,” Parrish said.
CURRENT SAFETY ISSUES
Stoll said there were some safety issues with the Grand Junction High School gym that needed to be addressed in the short term as well.
Stoll described a section of the wall where brick masonry was easily removed and could have fallen. He said issues like that present a safety issue for anyone in the building today.
“Stuff like this needs to be addressed soon if you are going to have people in this building,” Stoll said. “The risk of that masonry falling down is real and the bleachers are immediately underneath that area of the wall.”
Several Board members expressed concern over the current safety issues and said they wanted to see them addressed. There were also questions over whether other areas of Grand Junction High School could have similar problems. Stoll said he had only examined the gym, but that it was possible there were safety issues elsewhere.