It could be awhile before Diana Sirko leaves her post as superintendent of School District 51, but the Board of Education voted Tuesday night to begin the search for her successor.
The board unanimously approved a motion to solicit for internal candidates for the position. This doesn’t mean that the search is underway. The district is just searching for potential candidates.
Sirko’s contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the board members held an executive meeting Monday night to discuss next steps. Tuesday was the first time they spoke publicly on the matter.
“We’re in a very competitive market for superintendents and we have a lot of extremely talented people in our system,” board member Doug Levinson said. “We want to make sure other districts don’t grab our folks.”
Nikki Jost, director of human resources for District 51, will initiate the process to succeed Sirko. Board members on Tuesday said looking internally would allow for some cohesion in the direction of the district, which they said was a testament to Sirko’s work in the top job.
Sirko has worked in education for more than 45 years.
“She’s been an amazing superintendent for this system,” Board President Tom Parrish said. “But we also know that she and her husband, Mike, at some time would like to practice being retired. Maybe she can be retired longer than she has been in the past.”
BOUNDARY TALK
The board also further discussed school boundaries during a work session ahead of their business meeting. The proposed changes are to alleviate overcrowding at various schools in Grand Junction and Fruita, notably overcrowding at Fruita Monument High School.
Specifically, the topic centered on grandfathering students within the changing attendance areas. A point of concern was which students will be allowed to grandfather.
It was important to the majority of the board that high school students should be allowed to age out of their current school.
“The identity at that school is more important than any other school,” Board Member Trish Mahre said.
One possibility outlined that students opting to stay in their current school would be given a year of transportation by the school district. After that, if the student wishes to stay at that school, the family is responsible for transportation. No final decision was made after Tuesday’s lengthy discussion.
Demographer Shannon Bingham said that the district has been generous in its grandfathered rules in the past but recommended the board stick to the one year of transportation for affected students.
“My recommendation is that you do one year because that’s customary for districts of your size,” Bingham said.
A final decision is expected to be made at the next meeting on Feb. 16.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
The board and district officials discussed a bond issue to help fund district-wide projects, including a new building for Grand Junction High School. With the help of outside figures, such as Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, the board discussed strategies to get the measure passed. This is following the 2019 failure of Measure 4A, which would have improved security at schools.
In-person board meetings could return in March. The idea was floated by board members at the end of the meeting and was met with tepid optimism. The next school board meeting will be held virtually on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. There will be an opportunity for audience comment. Anyone wishing to speak will need to call ahead.