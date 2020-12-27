FEBRUARY
Feb. 28: In a letter to the School District 51 community, Superintendent Diana Sirko acknowledges COVID-19 and assures parents and staff that the district is well-prepared.
MARCH
March 4: Sirko tells The Daily Sentinel that District 51 is monitoring COVID-19 and purchasing cleaning supplies to brace for the virus.
March 5: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirms the state’s first positive case of COVID-19.
Gov. Jared Polis declares a state of emergency.
March 14: Mesa County Public Health confirms the community’s first case of COVID-19.
March 16: District 51 closes schools through April 10 because of COVID-19.
APRIL
April 21: In a letter to District 51 parents, Sirko writes that all schools will remain remote through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
The decision affirmed an announcement the previous day from Gov. Polis.
JUNE
June 22: School District 51 announces graduation ceremonies will take place in person after previously mulling the idea of drive-thru celebrations.
JULY
July 28: District 51 reveals its plan to return to in-person learning for fall 2020 at a school board meeting at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
The district also unveiled its plan for D51 Online, a virtual-only option for students and teachers worried about returning to brick and mortar.
AUGUST
Aug. 17: Students and teachers return to in-person learning for the first time since March. The return was later than usual because of cleaning supplies arriving late.
D51 Online would start on Aug. 24 due to delays with its learning software, OdysseyWare.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1: At a school board meeting, the district says that it underestimated the number of students who would opt for online learning, leading to fewer than 100 teachers for about 2,700 students across all levels.
Days later, the district shuffled 30 teachers to ease the online burden.
Sept. 24: R-5 High School shifts to remote learning after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, becoming the first District 51 school to do so.
Only R-5 parents and staff were notified, causing some to question the district’s transparency.
Sirko amended the notification process and in-person operations resumed on Sept. 29.
OCTOBER
Oct. 23: East Middle School temporarily moves to remote learning after “several” COVID-19 cases, the district announced in a news release. This was the second instance of a school closing because of COVID-19.
Oct. 30: District 51 announces that Independence Academy, a district charter school, will shift to remote learning for all of November after an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 cases.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 9: District 51 reveals that five schools are listed on Mesa County Public Health’s active outbreak list.
The schools were: East Middle School; Fruita Monument High School; Grand Junction High School; Independence Academy and Orchard Avenue Elementary School.
Nov. 12: District 51 announces in a letter that all high schools and Fruita 8/9 will move to remote learning effective immediately until after Thanksgiving break.
The decision was made after contact tracing showed that there would be mass quarantines, which would stretch staff thin.
All elementary schools remained in-person.
Nov. 13: Most middle schools follow suit and shift to remote learning until after Thanksgiving break.
Only Fruita Middle School remained in-person.
Nov. 16: With Mesa County seeing a continued surge in cases, Pomona Elementary becomes the first elementary school to shift to remote learning.
DECEMBER
Dec. 1: All remote elementary and middle schools return to in-person learning.