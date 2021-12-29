Barring a districtwide or communitywide outbreak of COVID-19 the likes of which haven’t been seen throughout the pandemic, required masking in School District 51 schools will soon be a thing of the past.
Mesa County Valley District 51’s administration has announced that it is tentatively preparing for the removal of mask requirements for students and staff this coming semester, with Feb. 7 targeted as the first day of the more relaxed COVID-19 protocols within the school district.
The next phase of the district’s Keeping Schools Open plan was determined after consistent communication between district leaders, as well as Board of Education members, with Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) as well as a task force comprised of parents, teachers and health professionals.
While there has been some concern in the community, including the Goodbody Law Firm in Grand Junction, that the school board would oversee changes to district policy regarding the pandemic, Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill made it clear that the decision was made by the school district’s administration and it’s consistent with how the district has handled its protocols since the coronavirus first emerged.
“In this case, we met with the Mesa County Public Health Department, our nursing services folks and some members of the board to talk about different options moving forward,” Hill said. “This process has been fluid all along, so we are always looking at if there needs to be changes to the plan or if there’s anything that needs to be updated. The question was raised if there was an option for masking to be a choice by families at all times. We opened the year with masks optional to begin with, but we’ve had times when masks have been required.”
MORE TIME TO GET VACCINATED
Masks will still be encouraged for staff and students. The district said in its statement that part of the decision for making Feb. 7 the first day for relaxed masking measures is that this gives parents enough time to get their children vaccinated if they choose so, as vaccines are available for anyone aged 5 years or older.
According to MCPH, 11% of Mesa County children aged 5 to 11 and 35% of children aged 12 to 18 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at this point.
“There were discussions about the case numbers in the community and we were told they’re trending downwards. Our case numbers in the district have remained relatively low,” Hill said. “Ultimately, we decided that we didn’t want to do it right when we return from winter break because there’s always a lot of unknowns coming off of a break, so Feb. 7 was more trying to put a timeline on things with hopes of it happening by then.”
CLOSE EYE ON JANUARY
The district said that it will work in tandem with MCPH to monitor the county’s COVID data, particularly one-week positivity rates throughout January, before moving forward with the change. If coronavirus cases in the county or in classrooms spike prior to Feb. 7, the district will likely move the date back and continue with its current policy.
Current district policy dictates universal masking in schools with at least a 2% positive testing rate among students and staff. Universal masking lasts at least two weeks and is only removed once a school’s positivity rate falls below 1%.
“It’s something we’ll monitor, as we always do, and if the data is showing that it’s not the right time to do it, we’ll have a discussion about that and potentially hit pause,” said Hill, who is set to move into the superintendent position this summer.
The policy change is sure to please some district parents, staff and students, but others are not happy with the decision.
Six local health professionals who are on the Keeping Schools Open Task Force — St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department Medical Director Bill Hilty, Western Colorado Pediatric Associates Physician Cassie Littler, Family Health West Physician Angie Gao, local pediatrician Andrea Nederveld of the University of Colorado Department of Family Medicine, Orchard Mesa Veterinary’s Canone Clark, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine Physician Carol Fowler — co-wrote a letter to Superintendent Diana Sirko and Hill on Dec. 20, as the district was seeking reduced masking measures.
“The medical professionals on this Task Force are pessimistic that any medical or public health guidance provided will be incorporated into D51 COVID-19 policy. Our previous feedback and guidance on proposed loosening of COVID-19 measures in schools was apparently ignored,” the letter said.
MULTIPLE CONCERNS
The letter cited Mesa County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, variants and the amount of time students spend together indoors as concerns.
“We recommend that D51 maintain the current levels of COVID-19 protocols throughout the remainder of this semester,” the letter continued. “With the omicron variant making its way through our country, D51 must be ready to quickly respond should the Mesa County caseload rise even higher than it currently is. Rolling back COVID-19 protocols on the eve of another potential wave of more outbreaks is short-sighted and may make it more difficult to respond should elevated COVID-19 protocols be required to keep schools open and our students and teachers safe.’ ”
However, disagreement with the policy shift is far from a consensus among health officials. In a July 29 letter to district administration and school board members, 19 local health officials and doctors co-wrote that they agreed with efforts to remove mandatory masking and not require vaccinations, citing a “respect for autonomy” and providing statistics from BMC Medical Ethics Journal, the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal and International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that allude to mask ineffectiveness in schools.
“Our recommendation going forward is to allow persons to make health decisions for themselves rather than mandating medical procedures and interventions,” said the letter co-signed by Daniel Vaden, April Schulte, Greg Haitz, Annie Sellers, Karen Dwire, Chris Cembalisty, Sharon Anable, Daniel Lonquist, Shayla Lobdell, Jessica Migliaccio, Adam Trager, Regina Baker, Carolyn Gochee, Adrian Hogel, Jeff McCloskey, Michelle Lopez, Shalona McFarland, Chelsea Roche and Carrie Martin.
MCPH Communications Coordinator Stefany Busch provided this statement on the D51 mask decision: “Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) continues to provide local school districts with the latest data related to transmission and illness levels as well as statewide (CDPHE) and national (CDC) guidelines and recommendations as they relate to proven prevention measures for COVID-19. Policy decisions are made by the district, with MCPH providing support and consultation as requested.”