While $427 may not seem like a lot of money — especially for a high school — it can change a student’s entire school year.
That belief is what has area high school principals happy about a $2,135 donation that the School District 51 Foundation received from Townsquare Media.
Each of the five high schools will receive $427. The donation was celebrated with a big check presentation outside of R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St., on Monday and comes on the heels of the foundation’s annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.
This is the second year that the District 51 Foundation has opted for a financial donation for high schools because Stuff the Bus donations tend to be geared toward elementary and middle school students.
Last year, the foundation received $2,710 for the high schools.
“High school students have unique needs that some of the items donated for Stuff the Bus were not meeting. The boxes of crayons we get might be great for elementary school kids, but not so much for high school kids,” said Angela Christensen, the foundation’s executive director.
“So the monetary donations allow the high schools to get exactly what they need — they know better than anyone else what their kids need.”
For the students of R-5 High School, Principal Don Trujillo thinks they need the essentials to make them successful in school.
Trujillo mentioned how his students face difficulties many others don’t. This money, he said, will be a step toward closing the gap for them.
“It’s essential to support the whole learner — whether it be providing them with bus passes so they can get to school, backpacks or flash drives. All of these little pieces that we can take for granted, some of our students don’t have them,” Trujillo said.
“We’ll also for sure get them organizers. Many of our kids from poverty don’t think ahead because that’s the psychology of poverty. So we’re teaching them time management and we could do that on the computer, but there’s something different about having a paper and pencil in front of you.”
Lanc Sellden, principal of Central High School, acknowledged that $427 may not seem like a jaw-dropping figure, but it’s going to make a big impact.
Like Trujillo, he wants it to go toward essential items that may not be flashy but will be helpful.
“We were talking about the needs for technology upgrades. We’d also like to help with student fees and nuts and bolts stuff,” Sellden said. “I remember how nervous I was those first few days of school, and I had everything. I had a backpack full of supplies that we were supposed to bring, I knew things were taken care of. Now, think about the additional stress and anxieties from not having all of that.”
Meeting these needs across the district is a goal for the foundation. Earlier this month, the foundation celebrated the end of the summer fundraiser Stuff the Bus event, unpacking supplies that were piled into a yellow bus inside Mesa Mall. That campaign raised nearly $1,200 for the foundation and 44 boxes of school supplies.
In 2020, the foundation received $364,647.32 in total revenue and support, according to its yearly financial report. Christensen told The Daily Sentinel in July that she thinks this has been one of the busiest years for the foundation.
All of that money goes a long way to building futures, Trujillo believes.
“They’re not just students; they’re human beings who have needs,” Trujillo said. “And this can help them thrive.
“You have to make sure students’ basic needs are met. And until those basic needs are met, they can’t get into self-realization and actualization until they have safety, security, and those physiological needs.”