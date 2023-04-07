Whenever a shooting happens in an American school, it creates immediate fear and concern that it can happen anywhere.

After recent incidents like the shooting of two Denver East High School administrators on March 22 and the killing of three 9-year-old students and three staffers at the Covenant School in Nashville five days later, Tim Leon and the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Safety and Security Department team took notice and huddled together to discuss how they would respond to a similar scenario.

