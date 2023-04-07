Whenever a shooting happens in an American school, it creates immediate fear and concern that it can happen anywhere.
After recent incidents like the shooting of two Denver East High School administrators on March 22 and the killing of three 9-year-old students and three staffers at the Covenant School in Nashville five days later, Tim Leon and the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Safety and Security Department team took notice and huddled together to discuss how they would respond to a similar scenario.
Leon, District 51’s Safety and Security director, hosted a meeting with statewide school district safety coordinators over Zoom on March 31 to discuss the Denver East High School shooting and how schools can do a better job of securing its students and identifying potential threats. Leon told The Daily Sentinel that this is one of the standard tasks of his role, requiring him to keep a close eye on statewide and nationwide developments.
“(State and national events) affect how we do things, absolutely,” Leon said. “When these incidents happen and the news breaks, one of the things that me and my team do is we’ll be monitoring the news as it plays out and things that are reported out that may be a concern for us, we take notes of that, and at the end of that day or the beginning of the next day, we actually debrief that scenario with the information we have. We also partner with the other districts across the state with their security departments and brainstorm with them.”
Leon said that, after each incident that happens in any school in the country, he and his team analyze the incidents and adjust their protocol accordingly. He said these analyses are often completed fairly quickly because of the urgent nature of any hypothetical scenario in District 51 schools.
“Sometimes we get criticized for going about it too quick, but if there’s something we feel strongly will make schools safer, we’re going to do it,” Leon said. “It takes safety and security, it takes law enforcement, it takes students and staff to make their school safer, as well as parents’ involvement and having these discussions with their students, asking how they feel when they go to school, and working with us to improve that.”
STAFFING AND PARTNERSHIPS
District 51 currently employs 11 on-site security officers and two other support officers that provide additional support. Security guards in the district receive an hourly wage ranging from $25.96 to $37.97. Three of its officers are full-time officers who work 240 days per year. The others work 206 days a year — the same schedule as the school calendar.
Leon emphasized that the district also partners with local police departments and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for additional school security support. However, he believes it would be beneficial for the school district to increase the size of its security department in the near future.
“We always hope to expand on what we currently have,” Leon said. “We do work with our local law enforcement and we discuss manpower and how we can better deploy that and how we can recruit more SROs (school resource officers). We’re constantly looking at ways to hopefully increase our numbers and better deploy law enforcement and safety and security. My hope would be that we’ll be able to get a couple more security officers, and in talking with local law enforcement, they would like to expand theirs, but they have budgetary limitations as well.”
CENTRAL HOAX
The most recent example of the school district’s working relationship with law enforcement was Wednesday’s shooting threat against Central High School that led to the school canceling classes.
A tip about a threat posted on social media Tuesday evening — which included a photo of someone holding a firearm and warning students to not go to school the following day — was reported to D51 Safety and Security through Safe2Tell.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office then teamed up with school resource officers and the D51 Safety and Security Department to investigation the post and determined that the online posts were not credible and that the photo in question has been online for as long as five years.
In a press release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it fully supported the district’s decision to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution. Classes resumed Thursday.
ADDRESSING CONCERNS
Some parents of District 51 students have expressed in the past their concerns that security in the school district needs to improve in order for them to feel safer sending their kids to school. At a February town hall at Grand Junction High School, one man described to D51 Superintendent Brian Hill how he had removed both of his children from the school district because of what he saw as inadequate security whenever he visited his kids’ schools.
Leon said the district takes parents’ expressed concerns into account when it comes to school safety, as well as students’ and staff’s concerns.
“I have two teenage kids in the district here. There was a class project (March 29) to discuss school safety and our daughter came home and said, ‘Hey dad, we have this idea of how we can make school safer.’ I listened to the idea and we talked about how it could work and how it could maybe not work,” Leon said.
“Even taking students’ input is valuable and so is the parents’ concerns because they expect their students to go to school every day in a safe environment and get home at the end of the day. We’re doing everything we can with out law enforcement partners and D51 security to ensure that that’s happening.”
SECURITY AT STATE LEVEL
At the D51 Board of Education meeting March 28 at R-5 High School, President Andrea Haitz said she attended the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) meeting the prior weekend and that school security was discussed. Haitz serves on the CASB board of directors as the representative of the association’s 10th region, which includes D51, De Beque 49-JT, Plateau Valley 50, Meeker RE-1, Garfield County No. 16, Garfield RE-2, Rangely RE-4, Roaring Fork and Aspen.
“In light of the shooting at DPS, there were some security conversations that came up amongst the different school boards,” Haitz said. “It’s something that the Colorado Association of School Boards is going to have to address at our June meeting because we just didn’t have enough time to look at it, and then unfortunately, with the event that happened (in Nashville), that has compounded looking at that.”