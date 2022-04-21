Mesa County Valley School District 51’s budget will be bolstered by both state funds and property taxes this year, moreso than last school year.
District Accounting Supervisor Ashley Zhang addressed the Board of Education during Tuesday night’s business meeting at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School. As of March 31, 67.28% of its budget revenue has been received in the general fund, she said.
This number is higher than this time last year, when the district had received 64.32% of budget revenue.
Zhang said there are several contributing factors to why the revenue increased this year, including one of the upsides to rising property costs around the Grand Valley.
“The first one is because we didn’t qualify for the mill levy bill because our community has a very strong real estate market, so we have a higher property tax collection this year. It’s about $2.5 million more than last year at this time,” Zhang said.
“The other contributing factor was the state increased per-pupil funding, which is also called PPR. This year, our PPR is $8,501.28, which is an increase in $839.30 compared to last year. That’s a big increase based on 21,000 FTE (Full-Time Equivalent) funded pupil counts.”
On March 1, Gov. Jared Polis signed multiple supplemental budget bills to boost state funding for Colorado’s K-12 schools. Among those bills was House Bill 22-1186, which appropriates $91.4M from the state education fund to distribute to school districts and institute charter schools that received lower-than-anticipated funding for at-risk pupils for the 2021-22 budget year. The appropriation is additional funding and does not affect a district’s or institute charter school’s total program.
The bill also decreases the appropriation for the state share of total program funding by $139.6M in cash funds from the state education fund and adjusts the 2021-22 state fiscal year long bill accordingly.
“There are two impacts from this bill: one is they gave us additional funding for a little bit over half a million dollars, so that’s down to $26 PPR in addition to the $8,500 PPR,” Zhang said.
“The other one is the state gave us a one-time at-risk mitigation funding of a little bit over $2 million. All of this together, we got way more in state funding compared to last year.”