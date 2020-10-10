The Grand Junction Fire department isn’t going far for a new location for one of its fire stations.
The department and School District 51 have agreed to exchange land with one another so that the former can replace Fire Station 3 at 582 25½ Road near Pomona Elementary School.
“Instead of using tax dollars to buy a commercial property, we’re working with the School District to help each other out,” said Fire Chief Ken Watkins.
“It’s another example of the community working together and thinking outside the box.”
District 51 will give the Fire Department the current parking lot for softball fields in return for a small plot of city-owned land nearby and the 1.1 acres that the current station sits on.
Ground will be broken in early 2021, and construction should be completed in fall 2021, Watkins said.
The project will cost about $5.5 million, but the Fire Department recently applied for a grant through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which would knock $1 million off the price tag.
Both the Board of Education and City Council have passed resolutions to support the exchange.
The current station is small, out of date and potentially dangerous, Watkins said.
It’s 45 years old, about half the size of its newer stations and doesn’t allow for gender separation.
The bay where the station’s vehicles are stored is sandwiched between the living quarters and kitchen, meaning that exhaust can pose a threat to the firefighters.
“We want to stay in the area because it’s in great proximity to Community Hospital and St. Mary’s and we have a lot of calls in the area,” Watkins said.
“We’re excited to be able to work with the School District for this.”