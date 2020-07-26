Every facet of society is sailing through the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the route education is taking is just as stormy as any other.
The Colorado Department of Health last week released guidelines on how schools should operate as they reopen. The state guidelines largely encompassed measures that school leaders in Mesa County were already planning on, like keeping students in smaller groups, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said.
Some schools in Colorado are already set to start the semester online. Denver Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Schools both made the decision to start online in recent weeks. Here in Mesa County, district officials and health experts are working out plans for what the fall semester will look like.
The added pressure to an already tenuous situation has made starting the school year stressful for District 51 staff, students, parents and the community. The first phase of the reopening plan will be unveiled Tuesday at a school board meeting. That meeting was planned for July 21 but was pushed back a week along with the start of school.
“This is my 46th year doing this and 15th as a superintendent. No one has ever dealt with anything like this in my lifetime and I’m one of the oldest ones here. It’s scary, it’s hard,” Sirko said. “Some people are going to agree with us, some people are not. We just ask for their understanding. This is a maiden voyage for all of us.”
The language of the guidelines is permissive, saying that districts should adopt rules in accordance with their community’s situation and that following executive orders and health orders are the only requirements. For example, should the state’s mask mandate be extended, then all Colorado teachers, students and staff would be required to wear masks. The order, which went into effect on July 16, will expire on Aug. 16 if Gov. Jared Polis does not extend it.
The decision from the governor could have little bearing, though. In Mesa County, masks will be mandatory for students over 10 years old and optional for children 10 and younger, according to a school board member.
“If an older student shows up on the first day of school without a mask, they won’t be allowed in,” said Dr. Amy Davis, a member of the District 51 Board of Education.
A lot of the state recommendations, such as social distancing and masks, were already in the minds of District 51 officials, Sirko said. On the latter, Sirko said that masks are not “political or social, it’s medical.” Despite that, many in the valley treat wearing masks as a political flashpoint, she said.
Jessy Rowe, a mother of a third-grade student and a first-grade student, is happy that schools are going back to in-person learning, but is less keen on mask requirements.
“I’m not for masks, and my oldest has health issues so he can’t even wear a mask,” she said.
Other than masks, class cohorting is a universal recommendation from the state. Students will be restricted to a group of two to 14. This limits interaction with anyone outside of their cohort and mitigates spread in case a student or teacher gets sick.
This is easier to enforce for elementary school students, Sirko said, because the classes usually stick together. The same can’t be said for middle and high school, though.
Elective classes muddy the water for middle and high school cohorts. Sirko said that it’s possible schools will implement a tactic where students will take one elective for four weeks and a second for another four weeks, but noted that decision is up to each individual principal.
“Palisade has its I.B. program, others are taking classes at CMU. At any given point in the year, our schools are not operating the same,” Sirko said, highlighting the number of variables to consider for the fall restart.
Some of the other precautions are dependent on what phase of Gov. Polis’ public health order the state is in.
For example, in the safer-at-home or protect-your-neighbor phases, schools can operate in person. But if the virus returns to the levels of April and Colorado returns to the stay-at-home order, then all schools will return to online learning.
Going online immediately or opening as though things were normal are not legitimate options for District 51, said Davis. The key is striking a balance that is fair to most but also rooted in facts.
Cases have risen in the last month in Mesa County, but the positive percentage has hovered in the 2% area. If that percentage changes, Davis said, then they’ll have to be ready to shift online. But the unpredictability of COVID-19 has made planning far ahead a moot point.
“We’re doing the best with the information at hand. This could all change in two weeks. In fact, the information we have probably will change,” Davis said. “To hypothesize is difficult.”
Above all, though, one of the biggest aspects district officials want the community to know is, just as Sirko said, this is a maiden voyage for everyone and no one knows the route with the calmest waters.
“We need more time to know if these strategies work. In a year, we’ll have a better idea. It’s tough for people to be patient because we’re in an information-now age, but we’re trying our best,” Davis said. “We want kids back in school, but we also want to protect community health and that’s a difficult balance to find.”
The district is expected to unveil its District 51 Safe School Reopening Plan — Phase I at a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at Orchard Mesa Middle School. Seating will be limited, district spokesperson Emily Shockley wrote in an email, so people are encouraged to watch a live stream of the meeting on the District 51 Facebook page.