School District 51 shed some light on its plan to address large online class sizes at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
D51 officials said that 2,700 students have opted for online learning thus far, and there are fewer than 100 teachers available for them. The district sent a letter to all principals on Friday letting them know of the need to reassign between 28-30 teachers to mitigate large class sizes, the majority of which are online.
Superintendent Diana Sirko empathized with worries about the directive, but conceded that it must happen.
“These are unprecedented times. It’s not unusual to move students, but the scope of this issue is high,” Sirko said. “No one wants to do this, but there’s a need to do it.”
Nikki Jost, executive director of human relations, explained the staffing issues to the board on Tuesday. About 1,200 of the online students are in elementary school with only 25 available teachers and instructional coaches.
That means, on average, each instructor is overseeing 48 students. Middle school has only 13 teachers online and high school has 16, Jost said.
The school does have 54 available instructional coaches who could help fill that role but that could jeopardize federal funding.
When hiring those coaches, the district essentially promised to only use them for certain roles. If they were to be reassigned to do anything else, they could lose that money, D51 spokeswoman Catherine Foster-Gruber said.
As such, Jost said that the district might apply for a waiver to that rule.
Filling that gap through new hires is also out of the question.
“There’s no more money to hire teachers,” said Danny Medved, director of professional learning for D51. “Three long-term substitute teachers already left.”
Another issue facing online learning is the volatility of the enrollment numbers.
Thirty-six students have opted to return to in-person learning after starting virtually. That sparked various board members to ask for a deadline for families to commit to in-person or virtual learning, drawing audible shows of support and nodding heads from the teachers in attendance on Tuesday.
Sirko also revealed that there are between 800-850 students who are unaccounted for this year. Annually, many students don’t show up until after Labor Day, she said.
The elementary students have been able to do standard, start-of-the-year testing but those teachers are still waiting for their curriculum from Florida Virtual School. There’s been a high demand nationally for its curriculum, which has created a delay in distributing it, Foster-Gruber said.
In the meantime, D51 is hitting the ground running on recruiting teachers for reassignment.
Area directors, who are liaisons between principals and D51, will start visiting schools today to gauge which teachers are willing to move online.
Jost acknowledged that some teachers may not be ready or entirely confident to teach new students or subjects, but that they will be given a grace period to get up to speed.
“We’re trying to figure out how we can staff our schools with equity,” Jost said. “This is teachers helping teachers”