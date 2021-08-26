School District 51 is developing its latest strategic plan, and is seeking community involvement.
The strategic plan is meant to guide decision- making on academics, social and emotional learning, and facility needs, show financial responsibility, among other aspects, and ideally guides school board discussions.
“It’s like the North Star you would use any time you’re making decisions as a district,” explained Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill. “Ideally, you ask if this decision, initiative, or whatever it is, matches up with the goals of the strategic plan. And if it does, great. If it doesn’t, then maybe it’s outside of the realm of what we or the community wanted.”
These plans attempt to look three to five years down the road. The last District 51 strategic plan was adopted in 2012. The district began updating it in 2019 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those efforts.
The plan is developed through multiple community input sessions that are coordinated by the Colorado Education Initiative, a Front Range nonprofit that specializes in working with school districts across the state.
The district hired the consultant for $28,500. District spokesperson Emily Shockley said that is on the low end for this kind of work.
“They know our district because we’ve worked with them before,” Hill said. “We hired them because we’d be taking folks away from their jobs to work on this, and that’s not fair to the kids.”
Three virtual sessions will be held in English on Sept. 16, 20 and 29.
Two sessions will be held in Spanish on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Those meetings will take place from 5 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
Hill said that he anticipates improving academic performance, mental health and finances, among other topics. The district is also starting from square one, more or less, because the feedback it received in 2019 is out of date.
“A lot of the feedback we received was pre-COVID. Now, we’re in a completely different world in general, but especially in education,” Hill said. “This is going to be more of a three year plan because as we’ve learned with COVID, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen in the future.”
Applications open
The district says it’s vital that the community be involved in this process. So far, the district has received 46 applicants to be on the committee with people ranging from parents and community members to retirees.
“We encourage even more applicants. I think we see that the community wants to get involved with the school district,” Hill said. “Our goal is to have a diverse group of representatives at the table.”
About 25-30 people will be selected and will join a core group of 15 others. Anyone selected will be notified via email on Sept. 1.
The steering committee members must be available for meetings on Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 11 and Nov. 30. All of those meetings will run from 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. except for the Oct. 21 meeting, which runs from 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. Only the Nov. 30 meeting will be virtual. The final draft of the plan will be presented to the board on Dec. 7.
Applications are open and due by Aug. 31. They can be found at d51schools.org.