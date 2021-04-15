School District 51 officials are nearing a plan for replacing Grand Junction High School but part of that effort involves refining a pitch to voters who will need to approve funding for the project.
The District 51 Board of Education conducted a special meeting Wednesday night at Grand Junction High School to discuss a bond measure that, if passed, would replace the nearly 70-year-old high school.
The board and School District 51 officials heard from GJHS staff and students, who expressed urgency when recounting the state of the building, and from community members who stressed fiscal responsibility.
“We’re hearing what the teachers want but, as our advisory committee said, compromises are going to have to be made to get this to pass,” said board member Amy Davis.
Everyone involved in this bond measure has been conscious of the price they present to voters. In 2019, a $179.5 million bond measure that would have replaced GJHS and improved other district schools was rejected by voters by 53%-47%.
During the most recent talks regarding the schools, officials have considered numerous options that might keep the cost of the building down. Much of Wednesday’s discussion centered on what to do with the gymnasium. On April 6, the board discussed saving $11 million by not replacing the gym. Wednesday, they discussed partial or full renovations.
Eric Nilsen, director of maintenance and operations for District 51, said that the most critical needs are the inner systems of the gymnasium — heating, plumbing, doors and electrical.
“Some of that work was done on other buildings 20 years ago and it’s still carrying us,” Nilsen said. “If we come in and we just polish up things, put a new coat of paint on it, new floors, do some of the easy-to-get systems, then it doesn’t go so far. We have renovations like that that are 20 years old and we’re back there fixing it and putting more money into it.”
The high school’s declining condition was a major talking point during the 2019 bond effort, as were concerns over building safety. But the question that plagued board members then, and persists today, is how to present a modern upgrade at a cost that doesn’t steer away voters?
Whatever bond amount may eventually go to voters will likely come with some sticker shock but that price tag requires context, experts say.
“People might think it’s a lot, but that’s just what schools cost. Are they more expensive than apartments? Yes. Are they as expensive as hospitals? No,” Brad Keller, vice president of Grand Junction operations with FCI Construction, told The Daily Sentinel. “The sad reality is, had it passed last time, the community would have saved about 6-12% on the building.”
In the failed 2019 measure, about $124 million of the $179.5 million was dedicated to a new GJHS building. Before that, money from the approved 2017 measure was used to construct two new buildings — Orchard Mesa Middle School and Monument Ridge Elementary School. According to District 51, construction costs for Orchard Mesa came in at $40 million (about $26.9 million came from the bond) and Monument Ridge came in at about $24.7 million.
So, why did the district ask for so much more to replace GJHS than was required for other buildings?
Within the context of school buildings, Keller said, high schools tend to cost more than others because of their sheer size.
“Plumbing costs a lot of money. And about every classroom in a high school is going to have a sink. Science classrooms have multiple sinks. Now, imagine if you had a sink in every room of your house,” Keller said. “Then there’s the kitchen that has to make enough food for the students, and the science classrooms with those expensive black tables. You’re building more robust buildings.”
Keller couldn’t provide specific prices, saying that those are contingent on the project’s budget. He did say that plumbing alone could make up a significant portion of the budget.
The next school board meeting will be on April 20 at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School, and live-streamed on Vimeo. The board is expected to make a decision on the gym and plan for the new building then. There will be an opportunity for audience comment.