Mesa County’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has ramped up in recent weeks along with efforts to vaccinate local teachers.
Since early February, School District 51 has offered the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of employees who were prioritized among the early groups to receive the vaccine.
According to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 3,877 staff have been offered the vaccine as of Feb. 12, the most recent data available. Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 vaccines have been administered across the county, Mesa County Public Health reported on Tuesday.
Getting the vaccine is not a requirement, so the district doesn’t know how many have actually taken advantage of the opportunity.
“We didn’t want to ask if they were getting it to respect their personal privacy,” said Brian Hill, assistant superintendent for District 51. “After Friday, we should know the percentage of staff who received a dose.”
Hill said that he plans to present the vaccination numbers at the Board of Education meeting on March 2.
Plans for the vaccine rollout began about a month before teachers were moved up on the state priority list earlier this month. District 51 worked closely with Mesa County Public Health and local hospitals to ensure that the process would be smooth.
“We really couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.
If the vaccination rate among staff is high, that could mean more in-person learning.
Last semester, schools in District 51 went to remote learning often because of the number of employees in quarantine. If a teacher contracted COVID-19 or might have been exposed, their co-workers or district staff would try to fill in and teach.
But that became more difficult to do as the virus made its way through Mesa County and afflicted more staff. The entire district went remote before Thanksgiving break in November. High schools remained there for the rest of the semester.
Hill hopes those mass quarantines remain in the past because of the vaccines.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. on March 2 and can be watched live on the district’s Facebook page.