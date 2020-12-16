Some schools will end this semester relegated to remote learning but that will change when 2021 arrives.
All students will begin the final half of the school year in-person, superintendent Diana Sirko told the Board of Education Tuesday night. The next semester begins on Jan. 6.
“We are returning to in-person learning, K-12, because we believe our students do best when they are with their teachers,” Sirko said. “
Sirko’s announcement, which was first made in her Dec. 11 letter to the D51 community, comes amidst concerns that a temporary shift to remote learning for most of the district could have hurt learning, as well as social and emotional growth for children. All schools are in-person now except for the four high schools and Fruita 8/9.
Paul Pitton, a school board member and teacher, began the meeting with an anecdote that reinforced those fears.
“When we were on our week of remote, I had almost 100% attendance and almost 100% of all assignments turned in,” Pitton said. “Then the kids got back the next week and I had to reteach all of them. It was easy to catch them back up but there wasn’t a deep understanding of the content.”
Pitton’s fears were echoed by others during the public comment section.
Courtney Melgares, a math teacher at Central High School, spoke about the importance of getting students back into schools.
“I am a person who doesn’t believe in the mask thing, but I will do whatever I can to make sure that my kids are back into their seats,” Melgares said. “We need to start putting kids first and making decisions about what’s best for kids, not for adults.”
She continued, saying that students should be the priority and that teachers are also feeling isolated.
Sirko also discussed the district’s new COVID-19 dashboard.
The data dashboard shows that as of Monday, the most recent data available, there are 50 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Twenty-two of those cases are elementary students, with the rest split evenly among middle and high school. There are also 1,133 students actively quarantined, about 5.5% of the total student population.