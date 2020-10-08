Mesa County schools have spent about half of the funds allocated to them for COVID-19 response, according to an update provided to the District 51 Board of Education on Tuesday night.
Gov. Jared Polis distributed $510 million of the state’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to districts across the state. D51 received just under $11 million. The spending period for those funds ends on Dec. 30 and can only be spent on specific expenses.
“We’ve spent about 46% of the funding through this quarter, which puts us in a good place,” said Melanie Trujillo, director of financial services.
D51 received $10,982,190 from the state, or about $512.42 per pupil. That money cannot be spent to compensate for non-COVID related issues such as budget shortfalls, nor can it be used for expenses that were already budgeted by March 27.
So, the district has used the money to best prepare its students, faculty and staff to protect each other from COVID-19.
The bulk of the funding will be used to help the district’s preparedness for the disease.
About $3.2 million of that money is being used to teach staff about COVID-19 safety measures. This includes lessons on how to properly sanitize a classroom and respond to a case of COVID-19.
“That’s for stipend payments to our staff. As part of receiving that, our staff is completing some training, such as safety protocols, cleaning protocols and cleaning protocols specific to campuses,” Trujillo said. “For the teachers, that money is spent to train them for online teaching.”
About $2.9 million is dedicated for D51 Online staffing and equipment. The district also used $700,000 of the funds to add one hour per day of work for all health assistants and hire one new health assistant for each school.
The money is a one-time shot in the arm, and the district will not receive any more unless the federal government approves another stimulus package that includes public education. If there is no second package, though, D51 will need to find another funding source or lose the services entirely.
“For health assistants, we have to comply with the terms of the grant and stop using that money on Dec. 30,” Trujillo said. “After that point, we have a plan in place to utilize our Medicaid budget to fund those services through the end of the school year.”
D51 still has $5,687,671 in COVID-19 funds and about two months to spend it.
If Dec. 30 passes and the money is still there, then D51 will have to return the funds back to the government.
“And obviously we don’t want that,” Trujillo said.