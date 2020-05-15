School District 51 officials are assuring parents that a final decision on graduation plans won’t be made for several more weeks.
In a letter to parents and graduating seniors, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko acknowledged a “flood” of emails criticizing the proposed drive-thru graduation strategy, which Sirko discussed at Wednesday’s regular COVID-19 community briefing with county health officials.
“We will certainly continue our examination of options and wait until the original June 22 date to make any decisions, and announce it at that time, as originally planned,” Sirko said in the letter.
At Wednesday’s live-streamed press conference, Sirko discussed plans for a drive-thru option in which students would do their commencements at their schools, getting a picture taken with their building principal. Ceremonies are still planned for July 10-13.
“I think we will continue to watch and learn and see what the options are because you know I did get a lot of notes from our students and parents who I think would be very disappointed by the drive-thru type style,” Sirko said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel.
In the letter to parents, Sirko explained that the plan was seen as the best way to adhere to public health guidelines related to the coronavirus. The district also explored a model similar to that used at the Air Force Academy, in which graduates were spaced apart, or a drive-in style ceremony.
“Right now, the drive-thru that we’ve been talking about is really helpful when you can only have 10 people participating in the ceremony at any given moment,” Sirko told the Sentinel. “If the county goes to a larger number such as 50 students all of a sudden that brings you into the realm of a possible, more traditional type graduation just with guardrails, so to speak.”
Sirko apologized for a comment she said some found to be insensitive. On Wednesday, Sirko quipped that the drive-thru would not be handing out hamburgers, a nod to the drive-thru fast food most are familiar with. She explained in the letter to parents that the comment was meant to assure that the ceremony would have more pomp than a McDonald’s order.
“I want to be very respectful of what an important time this is for all of our students,” Sirko said. “So our principals, leadership staff are working together to say, ‘How do we preserve what’s special about graduation ceremonies, what’s special about that time as a celebration of our students’ K-12 education.’ So we’re going to keep working until we have something that really mirrors how important this event is in the life of our students and their families.”
Sirko similarly apologized that most parents learned about the plans through news reports on the press conference rather than a letter to parents, the typical style for district correspondence.
The bulk of the more than 1,100-word letter was dedicated to further explaining the plan, in which Sirko said district staff plan to do “all we can to emulate aspects of a traditional ceremony, while also meeting guidelines set by Mesa County Public Health and local law enforcement.”