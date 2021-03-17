Mesa County health officials are warning of a gastrointestinal illness that looks a lot like the norovirus.
Mesa County Public Health issued a guidance Tuesday about prevention methods after detecting cases of the contagious gastrointestinal virus from child-care facilities. The virus has since made its way to some students at all levels throughout School District 51, bringing to mind the norovirus issues that ran through District 51 in November of 2019.
Ideally, the district would rather not deal with norovirus again. But if it’s going to, now is one of the best times.
“We had a four-day weekend last week, so that kept kids away from each other,” said Emily Shockley, spokesperson for District 51. “Now we have spring break next week, too.”
The norovirus outbreak in November 2019 shuttered all schools a week before Thanksgiving break.
Unlike last time, Shockley said that the virus doesn’t appear to be spreading between students.
“It’s more that kids are going home and then staying home the next day, so they’re getting it there,” Shockley said. “This tends to happen when young children go home with it and they have older siblings.”
The district’s preventive measures against COVID-19 may not be as effective against norovirus.
Norovirus can survive on surfaces for long periods of time, making it imperative to wash your hands after touching surfaces.
The virus can also be passed through direct contact with an infected person and consumption of contaminated food or water.
Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headaches and a low-grade fever. These develop 12-48 hours after exposure, according to MCPH’s guidance. Anyone experiencing these should wait at least 24 hours after their last episode with symptoms. If possible, wait 48 hours, and keep any sick children home from school to avoid spread. MCPH also recommends proper handwashing, saying that some hand sanitizers are not effective at slowing the norovirus.
The district, meanwhile, is hoping that round two goes better than the first.
“We have backup plans in case things get bad,” Shockley said. “But we don’t expect them to.”