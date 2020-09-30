Amid rumors of cover-ups and accusations of opacity, School District 51 wants to clarify how it responds to COVID-19 cases.
Students, faculty and staff returned to in-person learning at R-5 High School on Tuesday after one positive case prompted a temporary shift to online learning there last week.
That opened the floodgates for frustration over D51’s communication process, which has led to some new additions to its notification process. District spokesperson Catherine Foster-Gruber said the district’s communication practice is intended to keep parents as informed as possible without worrying the community.
“We’ve been trying to find the balance between not enough information and too much,” she said. “We do think it’s important for the public to know but also don’t want to cause panic. But, we’re learning that people want to know.”
Concern stemmed from the case at R-5, which shifted online after a letter was sent only to parents at the school by site leader Don Trujillo, not the rest of the district.
The reason for that was because D51 follows the protocol set by Mesa County Public Health, Foster-Gruber said.
“If you have anything to worry about, you’ll know,” she said. “If you don’t hear from us or the health department, you have nothing to worry about.”
Foster-Gruber added that both entities follow this protocol to avoid panic. In the case of R-5, only the parents at the school were notified because it was one case.
The R-5 case also sparked fear and rumors that a student who tested positive or was supposed to be quarantined was allowed to enter the Career Center at 2935 North Ave.
“That’s inaccurate,” Foster-Gruber said. “We’d know through attendance if any student was there when they shouldn’t be.”
Because of the confusion, D51 is amending its communication process.
“If there’s a positive case at a school, we’ll notify all of the parents at the school,” Foster-Gruber said. “We’ll send out a weekly letter to the district updating them on COVID-19 case numbers, as well.”
If a teacher or staff member is feeling sick or has any of the major symptoms, then they should stay home, contact their doctor and take a COVID-19 test. The major symptoms people should look for are: chills, a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, a new loss of taste or smell, or a new and persistent cough.
If someone tests positive, the health department will notify D51 and both entities will begin contact tracing. D51 follows MCPH’s playbook on the process and starts tracing to two days before the person showed symptoms, which is considered to be the most contagious period for the virus.
There are three tiers to D51’s notification process.
“If someone came within six feet of the person for longer than 15 minutes, then they are considered to be in close contact. You’ll receive an email from us asking you to quarantine immediately for 14 days,” Foster-Gruber said. “The second is if they might have come into contact with them. We’ll notify them of potential exposure but quarantine isn’t necessary. “Both of those are sent to specific individuals. The new third level will be a letter to all families at the school letting them know that there has been a positive case, but that if they haven’t received either of the other letters, then they are not affected.”
These messages are through email, so it is important for parents to update their contact information if needed and opt-in for text messages, she added. Anyone outside of the D51 community who may have been exposed will be notified by the health department.
If a student is sick, it’s treated like the flu and they’re required to stay home. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, then D51 and health deparment will take a similar approach to that of a teacher or staff member.
Foster-Gruber said she understands the confusion and frustration from the public, but noted that there is no playbook for opening school during a pandemic.
“We always toe that line between not enough information and too much. We don’t want to let it take effort and focus away from learning,” she said. “But we also know that, to a degree, the more information the better.”