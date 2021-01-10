School District 51 is looking to alleviate school overcrowding by reworking boundaries and transferring students.
The district is looking at shifting boundaries between two high schools, transferring students between three elementary schools and reassigning a neighborhood from one elementary school to another. The Board of Education discussed this in-depth last week.
The district hired Shannon Bingham, a demographer who has worked with D51 for over a decade, to help with the project. D51 received input from around 2,000 people in late-2020 about the options.
“This is why we do stakeholder involvement, to listen and collect other ideas,” Bingham told the board.
The first option on the table is to rework the boundaries between Grand Junction High School and Fruita Monument High School. This is to alleviate overpopulation at the latter.
Because Fruita is seeing more housing growth than northwest Grand Junction, there’s a large population disparity between the two high schools. Fruita Monument and Fruita 8/9 have a combined 1,863 students compared to Grand Junction’s 1,402, according to Bingham’s data.
One solution could include shifting Fruita Monument and Fruita 8/9 students in the Scenic Elementary and Broadway Elementary attendance areas.
“We would transfer those students to Grand Junction High School,” Bingham said.
In that scenario, though, students already in Fruita Monument could finish there.
The second scenario would include moving students in the Scenic and Broadway areas and east of the Wingate Elementary area to GJHS. This would affect current enrollment at both Fruita schools but that would be offset by expected growth in the area.
Another decision to be made involves Pomona Elementary, Tope Elementary and Appleton Elementary. According to Bingham’s data, Appleton will exceed capacity in six years. The good news is that D51 is planning for a new elementary school north of Interstate 70.
“Space exists in the three area schools to accommodate growth over the next [six] years if minor boundary changes are made,” Bingham wrote in a presentation to the board.
This solution will also affect enrollment, moving 69 students from Appleton to Pomona, and 56 students from Pomona to Tope. These changes would be implemented gradually over five-years. Down the road, the 100-plus Pomona families north of I-70 will transfer to Appleton, while the 100-plus Appleton families south of I-70 will transfer to Pomona.
The final topic discussed was crowding at Wingate Elementary, which is expected to exceed capacity in five years.
Fifty-one families in the Redlands area would gradually shift over the next five years to Broadway Elementary.
In all cases, the district is seeking stakeholder input before a decision is made. The board is expected to further discuss these at subsequent meetings.
The next school board meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. You can tune in via the district’s Facebook page.