The 2020-21 school year hasn’t begun but the impacts from COVID-19 are already pushing the Mesa County Valley School District into a position it hasn’t been in since the Great Recession.
School District 51 recently adopted its budget for the upcoming school year, which includes trimming $9.4 million in spending through June 30, 2021, to achieve a balanced budget. This also means that D51 will lose about 4.8% in its per student revenue.
“This is the largest cut I’ve seen since I’ve been directly involved with the budget,” said Melanie Trujillo, director of financial services.
Sixteen full-time positions are being eliminated from the district but none of those are classroom cuts. Most of those positions being cut would have been vacant, meaning the district wouldn’t have to have any layoffs, Trujillo said.
The Suicide Prevention Specialist and Valley School Principal positions are being cut. In both cases, Trujillo said, the officials believed that the duties and services of both positions could be fulfilled by others. Valley School, a non-traditional school for students in grades 8-12, will be consolidated with the Career Center to save $256,866, according to the budget.
The CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal programs, aimed to assist K-12 schools during the pandemic, will provide D51 with about $3 million in funds, D51 spokesperson Emily Shockley wrote in an email to The Daily Sentinel. The district will also save the most money, $1.2 million, by not replacing people who leave their positions.
Among other cost-saving moves, the school district is also offering early retirement to employees over 50 years of age with 25-plus years of experience, and for employees 60 years old with 15-plus years of experience. The district expects to save $947,690 in salary and benefit costs with this move.
“We make every effort to keep the cuts away from the classroom. These are people, these are our employees,” Trujillo said.
Extracurricular activities will not be affected by these cuts, she added.
This is merely a year-long solution to a problem that will persist for many years, though. Trujillo and officials Phil Onofrio and Vi Crawford, expressed concern in the June 16 presentation that because the state is in a severe recession, recovery for both it and D51 will take time. And CARES Act and ESSER are one-time packages not intended to be distributed next fiscal year.
Colorado has developed a reputation for not funding public education as much as other states. A 2019 report by the non-profit organization Education Law Center gave Colorado a “D” grade for its public education funding. In 2012-13 and 2013-14, the state education department lost more than $1 billion in per pupil funding, according to the Colorado School Finance Project.
“The district faced some pretty steep cuts during and after the last recession,” Trujillo said.
She went on to say that being able to balance the budget and keep the cuts from the classrooms is, essentially, a win.
D51 will reassess its budget in January to adapt to unforeseen circumstances such as student headcount and whatever impacts the pandemic might have.