LEGE 2023

School districts across the state will be getting more money for the next school year, and some rural ones will see something extra, under the 2023-24 School Finance Act signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday.

Under Senate Bill 287, all 178 of the state’s school districts will see a $598 increase in base per-pupil funding for each student enrolled in their classrooms, raising that total average level to $8,076. That’s an 8% hike to account for inflation. That average is only a base. All school districts receive far more per-pupil funding because of various adding factors, such as at-risk students and those in poorer or smaller districts.

