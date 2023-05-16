School districts across the state will be getting more money for the next school year, and some rural ones will see something extra, under the 2023-24 School Finance Act signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday.
Under Senate Bill 287, all 178 of the state’s school districts will see a $598 increase in base per-pupil funding for each student enrolled in their classrooms, raising that total average level to $8,076. That’s an 8% hike to account for inflation. That average is only a base. All school districts receive far more per-pupil funding because of various adding factors, such as at-risk students and those in poorer or smaller districts.
In all, the measure added about $266.6 million more to public schools than had been approved for the current year, to a total of more than $5 billion. It also calls for increasing the state’s total share to K-12 education in the 2024-25 school year by nearly $540 million.
The measure also decreases the so-called budget stabilization factor, money the Legislature didn’t fund schools during recent recessions and has since been slowing paying back. The measure also calls for fully funding the state’s share for the 2024-25 school year, thus eliminating that factor.
Altogether, the 11 school districts in the six-county area will receive at combined $8.6 million more than they got for the current school year.
For Mesa County Valley School District 51, that means nearly $4.4 million more, a $203 increase in its per-pupil funding, bringing that to $10,034 for each student.
Most other school districts in the region saw increases in per-pupil funding anywhere from $207 a student to $274, but still others saw even more, particularly the smallest districts. De Beque, for example, saw the largest per-pupil increase of $377, while Montrose West End got $342 more per student.
The finance act also provides an additional $30 million for rural schools across the board, with about half of that extra funding going to the state’s smallest school districts.
Locally, districts deemed “rural” means an additional $760,599 is to go to Delta schools, $767,954 for the Rifle district, $329,720 for Moffat schools and $971,095 for Montrose. Those deemed “small rural” include Meeker ($237,627), Rangely ($163,486), Plateau Valley ($112,042), Montrose West End schools ($86,227) and De Beque ($3,535).
The bill also starts treating charter schools the same way the state already treats regular public schools when it comes to funding. Under it, instead of averaging student counts at charter schools, the bill provides the same per-pupil count funding, except it doesn’t include students who are enrolled in multi-district online schools. The measure also modifies the matching requirement for capital construction funding for charter schools, and dedicates $10 million to them.
Finally, the bill also creates a new task force to make recommendations in changing the current funding formula, one that doesn’t include so many factors that alter what some districts receive and others don’t.
The governor also signed into law Monday a measure that aims to get more teachers into classrooms through a new teacher apprenticeship program.
The program is to address a shortage in qualified teachers, one partially created because the state hasn’t been fully funded over the past decade, according to the 2023 Colorado State of Education Report from the Colorado Education Association.
That report says that shortfall also is due to low pay, higher workloads as more teachers left the profession, and a sense that teachers don’t feel safe doing their jobs or that education has become too political.
“As a middle school math teacher, I know how critical a quality education is for our kids, but right now there aren’t enough teachers to meet demand,” said Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, one of the sponsors of SB87. “This bill will help address those shortages and will provide hard-working Colorado school staff the hands-on training and experience they need to step into teaching jobs.”
Polis also signed SB99, a measure that allocates an additional $40.2 million for special education students; and HB1213, a measure that provides “Stop the Bleed” training and emergency medical kits to provide first aid to deal with traumatic injuries.