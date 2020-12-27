School officials have begun presenting their plans for improvement to district leadership.
Bookcliff Middle School, West Middle School and Central High school presented their plans at the last school board meeting of 2020 on Dec. 15. The plans are based off of results from the schools’ Colorado Measures of Academic Success test scores. The data the schools are working off is old because of how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the CMAS testing cycle.
“The hard part of doing this is that we’re basing all of this off of 2019 data,” Lanc Sellden, principal at Central, told the board. “We’re basing some decision making off of things we’ve already addressed as a school.
The Colorado Department of Education abides by its School Performance Framework. Essentially, the SPF is an audit that judges a school on how well it meets standards in academic achievement, academic growth and postsecondary readiness.
Schools are given scores that fall into four categories: Does Not Meet Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations and Exceeds Expectations.
Bookcliff and West fell into the “approaching” in all facets. Central landed in “approaching” in academic growth and postsecondary/workforce readiness, but its academic performance scored in the lowest category.
Each principal at the meeting was upfront about the school’s struggles and how to improve.
Jim Butterfield, principal at Bookcliff, for example, said Bookcliff would follow established teaching models and methods more closely. Another improvement strategy is to strengthen its relationship with organizations such as the Riverside Educational Center in order to improve CMAS scores.
“REC has been a fantastic addition to the Bookcliff family. They strive to connect our kids to resources that help fill gaps in their understanding,” said Butterfield.
At West Middle School, data showed that some students were scoring below state standards on the English-Language Arts.
Principal Vernon Walker attributed that to inconsistent approaches to teaching and thinks that new curriculums will help.
“Our approach was not as consistent as it could have been,” Walker said. “It didn’t give us a lot of opportunities to collaborate and talk about how kids were doing because kids were doing their own things, at times.”
The next school board meeting will be on Jan. 5, a day before students and staff return to in-person learning.