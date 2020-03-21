The Mesa County Valley School District 51 will start an emergency meal program on Monday.
Several locations will distribute school meals two different ways. The Lunch Lizard will bring meals to specific neighborhoods and select schools will offer a drive-thru-style system for meal pickup between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
School locations:
Chipeta Elementary; Clifton Elementary; Dos Rios Elementary; Dual Immersion Academy; Nisley Elementary; Pear Park; Pomona Elementary; Shelledy Elementary; Fruita 8-9; Mount Garfield Middle School; Orchard Mesa Middle School.
Lunch Lizard routes:
Mesa Avenue Park, 3216 Mesa Ave. — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Kimwood Park, 3240 White Ave. — 12:25 to 1 p.m.
Candlewood Community Center, 424 32 Rd. # 279 — 1:10 to 1:40 p.m.
Times and stops are subject to change based on participation so check d51schools.org for updates.