School started Aug. 12 for all Mesa County students older than kindergarten last year. Now, today, Mesa County Valley School District 51 board members will begin to lay out the first phase of their reopening plan at a special board meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the District 51 Facebook page. More than 550 people had shown interest in attending on Facebook as of Monday afternoon.
The meeting will take place at Orchard Mesa Middle School. With limited seating to allow for social distancing, those interested are encouraged to watch online.
Only two items are listed on the special meeting agenda: 1) school start-up process review; 2) audience comments.
Anyone who plans on attending will be required to wear a mask, per the governor’s order.
Originally, scheduled for July 21, the board meeting was pushed back a week after the Colorado Department of Education unveiled its guidelines for how schools should operate when they reopen.
Among the recommendations from the state included requirements for masks for students ages 11 and older except during outdoor recess and exercise activities, as well as other mitigation tactics. In a conversation with The Daily Sentinel last week, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said a lot of the state recommendations, released in an 18-page packet, were already in the minds of district officials.
Earlier this month, the first day of school for District 51 was pushed back to Monday, Aug. 17, for students in grades 1-12, and Wednesday, Aug. 19, for kindergartners.