Garrett Robinson was 99% sure that the man he spotted walking down Railroad Avenue in Rifle was the inmate who escaped from the Rifle Correctional Center Monday.
But that 1% kept him from calling the police immediately. Instead, he followed the man as he walked down the street, always staying a safe distance.
Robinson said it was the clothes that made it pretty obvious that it was Jewel W. Gist.
“When I first saw him, he was wearing a green beanie, with what looked like a green prison shirt and prison pants,” he said.
Robinson had a unique way of confirming the prison attire. His dad, Chad Robinson has worked at the Rifle Correctional Center for 28 years. So a quick call to him and Garrett had his confirmation.
That’s when he called police but still was diligent with his surveillance.
Staying on the line with dispatch, he reported where Gist was until Rifle Police arrived and took the inmate into custody.
Robinson had a hunch that maybe Gist was ready to go back to prison. He popped into a pizza place and asked for water, but was turned away.
“Yesterday was hot and today was another hot day, so I wonder if he’d been without food and water for all that time,” Robinson said.
Gist, 54, was arrested without incident with the help of Garfield County sheriff's deputies, and he was to be transferred back to Department of Corrections custody, the police department said.
Gist escaped from the minimum-security prison after last being seen at his inmate work assignment on the facility grounds at about 9 a.m. Monday, the Department of Corrections has said. He had been in Department of Corrections custody since 2016, having been sentenced in May of that year for aggravated robbery in Lincoln County.
Robinson, 21, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Wamsley Elementary laughed at being the guy to spot the escaped inmate.
“You never think you’re going to be the guy who spots the guy.”
It all started strangely enough with Robinson heading to City Market for some sunscreen and he started chatting with a Department of Corrections personnel who were in the store.
“I just told them be safe and good luck until you find him,” he said.
As he watched Gist, inmate #172349, being arrested, he was filled with satisfaction.
“I think the big thing about this, and I try to teach this to my students, is just do the right thing for the right reasons,” he said.